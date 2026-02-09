2 Dope Queens show image

2 Dope Queens

Latest Episodes

Introducing Scattered with Chris Garcia

Comedian Chris Garcia returns to WNYC Studios with his new podcast Scattered, which was inspired by his first appearance on 2 Dope Queens. Chris’s dad, Andres, was the centerpiece of his comedy act, and when he died two years ago, he had one dying wish: That his family scatter his ashes off the coast of Cuba -- the country he was born in, and the country that would break him. Chris Garcia’s mom? She doesn’t give a crap about dying wishes. She’s vowed to never go back to Cuba again.  So for now, the ashes are sitting on a shelf in Chris’s closet, between a Paul McCartney record and a Gizmo Halloween mask. As Chris tries to do right by his dad, he sets out to uncover the truth about a man he barely knew, who survived Castro’s labor camps only to lose his way all over again in search of the American dream.
2 Dope Queens |

Best of: Becoming Michelle Obama

In honor of the new HBO specials, we've been revisiting our favorite 2 Dope Queens podcast episodes. Of course, we had to close this series with the ultimate queen -- Michelle Obama. Phoebe and Jessica talk to the former First Lady about her new memoir Becoming, her hair journey, her struggle with the “Angry Black Female” stereotype, and how to raise bold women. Plus: Bono or Billy Joel? Listen, and be inspired. And stay tuned for some brand new comedy shows coming soon from WNYC Studios, including an all new season of Sooo Many White Guys dropping March 19. That's right! Phoebe's back in the studio. Don't miss it.  Support our work and get the new 2 Dope Queens t-shirt! Donate $60 today at 2dopequeens.org/donate. --- About the podcast:  Join the 2 Dope Queens, Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, along with their favorite comedians, for stories about sex, romance, race, hair journeys, living in New York and Billy Joel. Plus a whole bunch of other s**t. New episodes every Tuesday. Produced by WNYC Studios www.wnycstudios.org --- Follow 2 Dope Queens on Twitter: @2DopeQueens Follow 2 Dope Queens on Instagram: @2DopeQueens Like 2 Dope Queens on Facebook: www.facebook.com/2DopeQueens 
2 Dope Queens |

Best of: Zoodles

In honor of the latest 2 Dope Queens HBO specials, we are bringing back some of our favorite podcast episodes - including the time that Jessica got Goop-y with some zoodles. Featuring Hadiyah Robinson, Jordan Carlos, and revisiting a set from the wonderful Kevin Barnett.  --- About the podcast:  Join the 2 Dope Queens, Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, along with their favorite comedians, for stories about sex, romance, race, hair journeys, living in New York and Billy Joel. Plus a whole bunch of other s**t. New episodes every Tuesday. Produced by WNYC Studios www.wnycstudios.org --- Follow 2 Dope Queens on Twitter: @2DopeQueens Follow 2 Dope Queens on Instagram: @2DopeQueens Like 2 Dope Queens on Facebook: www.facebook.com/2DopeQueens 
2 Dope Queens |

Best of: Permanent O-Face

Congrats to our Queens on the new HBO specials! New to the podcast? Or do you just want to dwell in the past? Either way, we're revisiting our fav episodes, like this one featuring Billy Joel, John Mayer - and his O-face. Plus, special guest Naomi Ekperigin offers some tough love to white women, Sam Jay gets mistaken for Obama, and Beth Stelling announces her Playboy debut.  And stay tuned for some brand new comedy shows coming soon from WNYC Studios, including an all new season of Sooo Many White Guys dropping March 19. That's right! Phoebe's back, bitches!  Support our work and get the new 2 Dope Queens t-shirt! Donate $60 today at 2dopequeens.org/donate.
2 Dope Queens |

Best of: Tig Notaro and Her Awful Advice

Congratulations to our Queens on their latest HBO Specials! As a special thanks, we're bringing back our fave episodes, including this classic with the magical Tig Notaro (One Mississippi). We've got advice on everything from relationship woes to workplace revenge. Plus, Tig shares the worst advice she ever received. Stay tuned for some brand new comedy shows coming soon from WNYC Studios, including an all new season of Sooo Many White Guys dropping March 19. Dreams do come true. --- About the podcast:  Join the 2 Dope Queens, Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, along with their favorite comedians, for stories about sex, romance, race, hair journeys, living in New York and Billy Joel. Plus a whole bunch of other s**t. New episodes every Tuesday. Produced by WNYC Studios www.wnycstudios.org --- Follow 2 Dope Queens on Twitter: @2DopeQueens Follow 2 Dope Queens on Instagram: @2DopeQueens Like 2 Dope Queens on Facebook: www.facebook.com/2DopeQueens Follow 2 Dope Queens on Tumblr: www.2dopequeens.tumblr.com  Get tickets to our next live show on WNYC.org/2dopequeens
2 Dope Queens |

WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations

2 Dope Queens show image

2 Dope Queens

Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams are funny. They're black. They're BFFs. And they host a live comedy show in Brooklyn. Join the 2 Dope Queens, along with their favorite comedians, for stories about sex, romance, race, hair journeys, living in New York, and Billy Joel. Plus a whole bunch of other s**t.

To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.

Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

YOU ARE ONLINE