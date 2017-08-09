A Piece of Work
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About
From listener-supported WNYC Studios and MoMA, A Piece of Work is everything you want to know about modern and contemporary art but were afraid to ask. A bicycle wheel attached to a stool; a giant canvas splattered with paint; dozens of soup cans: for many museum visitors, encountering these works and others prompts a ton of questions. Hosted by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, this 10-episode podcast explores everything from Pop art to performance in lively conversations with curators, artists, and Abbi’s friends, including Hannibal Buress, Tavi Gevinson, RuPaul, and Questlove.
A Piece of Work
Hosted by Abbi Jacobson, it’s everything you want to know about modern art but were afraid to ask.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations