American Fiasco
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WNYC Studios presents American Fiasco, the story of a team that believed it was their destiny to win the biggest prize in soccer - the World Cup.
After their giddy success of hosting the 1994 World Cup, a wildly ambitious U.S. men's soccer team swaggered onto the international stage, ready to win it all. But when they arrived at the 1998 World Cup, they were forced to face their toughest opponent yet: themselves.
Now, 20 years after their last place finish, the team opens up about what happened. In this 12-part series, Roger Bennett, host of the Men in Blazers podcast interviews more than 30 players, coaches, and media personalities about how not to win a World Cup.
American Fiasco
The true story of how not to win the World Cup. With Roger Bennett of the Men in Blazers podcast.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations