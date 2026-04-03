New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy takes questions from WNYC’s Nancy Solomon, other guest journalists and listeners for an hour every month during this live show, a co-production with WBGO and WHYY. Ask Governor Murphy aired the second Wednesday of most months at 7 p.m., dependent on schedule availability.

Produced by WBGO, WHYY and WNYC.

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