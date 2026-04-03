Ask Governor Murphy show image

Ask Governor Murphy

Recent Episodes

Governor Murphy Says Goodbye

Governor Murphy looks back at his 8 years in office leading New Jersey.

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Transitions and Tribulations

Governor Murphy discusses his agenda for the last six weeks of his term, and took questions from callers on what legislation he'd support during his time left in office.

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Lame Duck Era and the Transition Period

Governor Murphy discusses his priorities for the last months of his time in office, and speaks with a special caller from Montclair.

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Storms, Shutdowns and Succession

Governor Murphy discusses this weekend's nor'easter, how the federal government shutdown is affecting New Jersey, and the closely-watched governor's race to succeed him.

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Political Violence and Changing COVID Vaccine Guidance

Governor Murphy speaks with Nancy Solomon about the threat of political violence in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and New Jersey expanding access to COVID vaccines.

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Deadly Storms, New State Budget and Obama's Wakeup Call for Democrats

Governor Murphy speaks with Nancy Solomon about the new state budget, Monday's deadly floods and a high-profile speech delivered by the former president at a Murphy-hosted fundraiser.

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Garden State Transit Apocalypse

Governor Murphy speaks with Nancy Solomon about repair work on Interstate-80, staffing issues at Newark Airport and a looming transit strike.

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Cutting Red Tape and an "Abundance Agenda" for NJ

Governor Murphy speaks with host Nancy Solomon about efforts to build more affordable housing in one of the most expensive states in the U.S.

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Potential Disruption from Federal Budget Cuts

Governor Murphy discusses how the state is grappling with fiscal uncertainty in light of threatened budget cuts from Washington.

WNYC |

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Ask Governor Murphy show image

Ask Governor Murphy

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy takes questions from WNYC’s Nancy Solomon, other guest journalists and listeners for an hour every month during this live show, a co-production with WBGO and WHYY. Ask Governor Murphy aired the second Wednesday of most months at 7 p.m., dependent on schedule availability. 

Produced by WBGO, WHYY and WNYC.

Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

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