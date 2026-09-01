About

Tracking the political twists. Dredging up crucial historical context. Assessing the stakes of the tough questions that face our nation. That's what WNYC host Brian Lehrer does every day. Tag along with one of the country's most respected audio journalists through conversations with the country's most important reporters and newsmakers. Together, with your listener calls, we'll make sense of the day's most important stories. Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast is produced by WNYC, home to other news-making podcasts like The Takeaway and New Yorker Radio Hour.