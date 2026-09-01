Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast show image

Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast

Recent Episodes

The real costs of the war with Iran

Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast |

Wisconsin's Gov Race is a Test Case for Data Center Opposition

Wisconsin is becoming a major hub for AI data centers, and likewise, local advocacy and backlash against them.
Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast |

How 'Lake America' is about culture, not just tariffs

On today's show. Politico’s Ottawa bureau chief Nick Taylor-Vaisey talks about the escalation in President Trump's trade war with Canada.
Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast |

Can we fix polarization on campus?

Do college students need to interact more with those who hold different political views?
Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast |

Trump’s economic 'D-Day'

Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast |

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About

Tracking the political twists. Dredging up crucial historical context. Assessing the stakes of the tough questions that face our nation. That's what WNYC host Brian Lehrer does every day. Tag along with one of the country's most respected audio journalists through conversations with the country's most important reporters and newsmakers. Together, with your listener calls, we'll make sense of the day's most important stories. Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast is produced by WNYC, home to other news-making podcasts like The Takeaway and New Yorker Radio Hour.

Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast show image

Brian Lehrer: A Daily Politics Podcast

Daily thoughtful conversation about the latest news and politics.

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