Caught
with Kai Wright
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About
America incarcerates more people than any country in the world. It starts with kids. On any given night, roughly 53,000 young people are in some form of lockup. Nearly 60 percent are black or Latino. We all make dumb mistakes in our youth. But for these kids, those same destructive choices have a lasting impact.
Caught: The Lives of Juvenile Justice tells the stories of young lives forever changed by collisions with law and order. We’ll also hear from their parents, guards, counselors and judges, who hold the power, but whose hands are often tied by laws that ultimately fail our children.
Caught: The Lives of Juvenile Justice is supported, in part, by the Anne Levy Fund, Margaret Neubart Foundation, the John and Gwen Smart Family Foundation, and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Caught
Mass incarceration starts young. These kids say the system changes them forever.
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