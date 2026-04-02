Classical Music Happy Hour
With Emanuel Ax
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About
Join renowned pianist and host Emanuel Ax for Classical Music Happy Hour: a new podcast full of music, merriment, and conversation. Manny (Emanuel) talks with an eclectic lineup of composers, performers, and creative voices from the world of classical music and beyond. Each episode explores the guest’s life and career, dives into their favorite classical gems, includes music-inspired games, and folds in questions from listeners. The result is a podcast that feels like a relaxed gathering of friends who love classical music and want others to join the party. Grab a cocktail and press play on a podcast celebrating our love of all things classical music!
Classical Music Happy Hour is produced by WQXR in partnership with Carnegie Hall.
Classical Music Happy Hour is supported in part by the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation and by Linda Nelson.
Production team includes Lauren Purcell-Joiner, Eileen Delahunty, Laura Boyman, Elizabeth Nonamaker, David Norville, Christine Herskovits, and Ed Yim.
Engineering team includes George Wellington, Irene Trudel, and Chase Culpon.
Classical Music Happy Hour
Join renowned pianist Emanuel Ax for Classical Music Happy Hour: a new podcast full of music, merriment, and conversation.
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Transcripts are posted to individual episode pages as they become available.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations