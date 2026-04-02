Violinist and social media guru Ray Chen wraps up this season of Classical Music Happy Hour with an in-studio live performance. He chats with Manny about video games, performance anxiety, and his practice app Tonic. In our game, he joins Manny in our game called Is It a Composer or Is it Cheese?

As we get ready for a new season, we’d also love to hear from you! What were some of your favorite moments from the show? Who would you love to see as a guest? What are some questions you’d like to hear answered? Visit classicalmusichappyhour.org/ask

Host Manny Ax is back for a very special live episode of Classical Music Happy Hour featuring highlights from the sold-out launch party this past March.

Classical Music Happy Hour host Manny Ax and producer Lauren Purcell-Joyner bring you a special episode from Aria Code, diving into Verdi’s Aida, which is one of Manny’s all-time favorite operas. Together, they reflect on what makes this story so timeless, from the beauty of the music to the real-life stories that reveal just how deeply opera can connect to our own lives.

Producer Lauren Purcell-Joiner puts Classical Music Happy Hour host Manny Ax in the hot seat with the tough questions: What’s his favorite drink? The best book about music he’s ever read? And which composer would he most like to grab coffee with?

About

Join renowned pianist and host Emanuel Ax for Classical Music Happy Hour: a new podcast full of music, merriment, and conversation. Manny (Emanuel) talks with an eclectic lineup of composers, performers, and creative voices from the world of classical music and beyond. Each episode explores the guest’s life and career, dives into their favorite classical gems, includes music-inspired games, and folds in questions from listeners. The result is a podcast that feels like a relaxed gathering of friends who love classical music and want others to join the party. Grab a cocktail and press play on a podcast celebrating our love of all things classical music!

Classical Music Happy Hour is produced by WQXR in partnership with Carnegie Hall.

Classical Music Happy Hour is supported in part by the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation and by Linda Nelson.

Production team includes Lauren Purcell-Joiner, Eileen Delahunty, Laura Boyman, Elizabeth Nonamaker, David Norville, Christine Herskovits, and Ed Yim.

Engineering team includes George Wellington, Irene Trudel, and Chase Culpon.