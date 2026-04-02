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Classical Music Happy Hour

Recent Episodes

Manny in the Hot Seat

Producer Lauren Purcell-Joiner puts Classical Music Happy Hour host Manny Ax in the hot seat with the tough questions: What’s his favorite drink? The best book about music he’s ever read? And which composer would he most like to grab coffee with?
Classical Music Happy Hour |

Why Manny Loves Aida: A Special from Aria Code

Classical Music Happy Hour host Manny Ax and producer Lauren Purcell-Joyner bring you a special episode from Aria Code, diving into Verdi’s Aida, which is one of Manny’s all-time favorite operas. Together, they reflect on what makes this story so timeless, from the beauty of the music to the real-life stories that reveal just how deeply opera can connect to our own lives.
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A Special Live Edition of Classical Music Happy Hour

Host Manny Ax is back for a very special live episode of Classical Music Happy Hour featuring highlights from the sold-out launch party this past March.
Classical Music Happy Hour |

Manny Ax wants to hear from you!

As we get ready for a new season, we’d also love to hear from you! What were some of your favorite moments from the show? Who would you love to see as a guest? What are some questions you’d like to hear answered? Visit classicalmusichappyhour.org/ask
Classical Music Happy Hour |

Ray Chen - superstar violinist wants you to practice

Violinist and social media guru Ray Chen wraps up this season of Classical Music Happy Hour with an in-studio live performance. He chats with Manny about video games, performance anxiety, and his practice app Tonic. In our game, he joins Manny in our game called Is It a Composer or Is it Cheese?
Classical Music Happy Hour |

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About

Join renowned pianist and host Emanuel Ax for Classical Music Happy Hour: a new podcast full of music, merriment, and conversation. Manny (Emanuel) talks with an eclectic lineup of composers, performers, and creative voices from the world of classical music and beyond. Each episode explores the guest’s life and career, dives into their favorite classical gems, includes music-inspired games, and folds in questions from listeners. The result is a podcast that feels like a relaxed gathering of friends who love classical music and want others to join the party.  Grab a cocktail and press play on a podcast celebrating our love of all things classical music!

Classical Music Happy Hour is produced by WQXR in partnership with Carnegie Hall.

Classical Music Happy Hour is supported in part by the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation and by Linda Nelson.

Production team includes Lauren Purcell-Joiner, Eileen Delahunty, Laura Boyman, Elizabeth Nonamaker, David Norville, Christine Herskovits, and Ed Yim.

Engineering team includes George Wellington, Irene Trudel, and Chase Culpon. 

Classical Music Happy Hour show image

Classical Music Happy Hour

Join renowned pianist Emanuel Ax for Classical Music Happy Hour: a new podcast full of music, merriment, and conversation.

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Transcripts are posted to individual episode pages as they become available.

Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

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