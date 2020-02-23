Come Through with Rebecca Carroll
Episodes
15. Julián Castro's Common Census
14. Ira Madison III Keeps It, Kay Oyegun Gives It
13. Waubgeshig Rice Saw This Apocalypse Coming
12. Ava DuVernay Takes Us Online, Desmond Meade Leads Us to Vote
11. Gabrielle Union is Raising Black Daughters and Learning As She Goes
10. Don Lemon is a Soldier for The Army of Truth
9. Bassey Ikpi Didn’t Enter the World Broken
8. Elie Mystal: Call It a Lynching
7. Walter Mosley Believes in Freedom of Speech. Period.
6. Jeff Yang on the Hard Work of Allyship
5. Robin DiAngelo Wants to Be a Little Less White
4. Issa Rae is Still Rooting for Everybody Black
3. Brittany Packnett Cunningham on Activism in Crisis
How Bishop T. D. Jakes Keeps the Faith
Dr. Camara Jones Saw the Tsunami
Introducing Come Through with Rebecca Carroll
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
Come Through with Rebecca Carroll
15 essential conversations about race in a pivotal year for America.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
Come Through with Rebecca Carroll
15 essential conversations about race in a pivotal year for America.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations