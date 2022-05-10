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Dead End

Episodes

EPISODE 4: The Dirt on the Garden State

After it becomes clear the Somerset county prosecutor’s office couldn’t have done a worse job (unless their goal was to destroy the crime scene), some 200 prominent citizens send a letter to the state attorney general asking for his office to intervene in the investigation. Despite the letter signed by the biggest names in New Jersey legal circles—including two former attorneys general and three former governors—the attorney general never gets involved. The quest to find out why takes us through a brief history of problems in New Jersey's criminal justice system.
Dead End: Crime and Politics |

EPISODE 3: A Bloody Fingerprint, A Bent Fire Poker, and Mystery DNA

The knife used to kill John Sheridan is just the first of many clues casting doubt on law enforcement’s conclusion of murder suicide. A newspaper crime reporter, a veteran homicide detective out of Philly, and a whistleblower point to significant pieces of evidence that have been disregarded—even thrown into a dumpster. Although Mark has the state attorney general and the county prosecutor on direct dial, he still gets stonewalled. The authorities assure the political insider that his parents had a dark secret, which will eventually come to light. Mark isn’t convinced. Instead, as he goes through his parent’s papers, he stumbles into a different fight. New voices interviewed in episode: • Barbara Boyer, reporter from the Philadelphia Inquirer • Eddie Rocks, veteran homicide detective, retired from the Philadelphia police. • Lawrence Kobilinski, professor emeritus, department of sciences at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York • Professor Keith Taylor, professor, Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration, John Jay College of Criminal Justice (and a former NYPD detective)
Dead End: Crime and Politics |

EPISODE 2: Not Your “Typical” Murder Suicide

The Sheridans’ eldest son Mark is consumed with getting to the bottom of what happened to his parents. As the lawyer for Governor Chris Christie’s election campaign, Mark is in a unique position to uncover answers. Instead, he’s met with roadblock after roadblock. The questions really pile up when he learns that detectives haven’t even interviewed several key witnesses or completed a thorough investigation of the crime scene. Not only that, a key piece of evidence is missing. New voices interviewed in episode: Barry Jansen, retired forensic technician for the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Tom Draper, Sheridans’ neighbor Michael Baden, medical examiner hired by the Sheridan brothers
Dead End: Crime and Politics |

EPISODE 1: Meet the Sheridans

On a quiet cul-de-sac, a husband and wife of 47 years are stabbed to death in the stillness of dawn. Honest and unassuming, John Sheridan, famous for never raising his voice, played against type in the rough-and-tumble world of New Jersey politics. Could the Republican lobbyist have killed his wife Joyce—a veteran public school teacher and no-nonsense mother of four sons—then set their bedroom on fire before knifing himself? That’s the version of events authorities say happened in the early morning hours of September 28, 2014. But, in more ways than one, the theory doesn’t add up. Key voices interviewed in episode: Christine Todd Whitman, former Governor Chris Stevens, Joyce Sheridan’s best friend Bob Stevens, husband of Chris’ Stevens Mark Sheridan, eldest of the Sheridans’ four sons, lawyer for Governor Chris Christie's campaign and for the state Republican party for more than a decade Peter Sheridan, John’s younger brother and federal judge in Trenton since 2005 Mary Kay Roberts, hired by John Sheridan at Riker Danzig, a New Jersey law firm. Worked with him closely for a decade in the Trenton office John Farmer, a former state Attorney General and friend of John Sheridan who runs a political research center at Rutgers University
Dead End: Crime and Politics |

Introducing Dead End: A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery

New Jersey politics is not for the faint of heart. But the brutal killing of John and Joyce Sheridan, a prominent couple with personal ties to three governors, shocks even the most cynical operatives. The mystery surrounding the crime sends their son on a quest for truth. Dead End is a story of crime and corruption at the highest levels of society in the Garden State.
Dead End: Crime and Politics |

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About

Dead End is where true crime meets political corruption. From the shocking murder of a politically connected couple to the unraveling of one of the most powerful figures in Washington, Season 2 exposes how power, ambition, and secrecy collide in New Jersey and beyond. In Season 1, we investigated the mysterious deaths of John and Joyce Sheridan, and the political machine connected to them. Now, we trace Senator Bob Menendez’s rise and fall, and the romance and Egyptian spies at the center of his ruin.

Credits

Dead End was reported and produced by Nancy Solomon with Emily Botein, Karen Frillmann, Rebeca Ibarra, David Lewis, Jeff Pillets, and Adam Przybyl. 

Music and sound design by Jared Paul. Additional engineering from Andrew Dunn.

Special thanks to:

Amanda Aronczyk
Mike Barry
Miriam Barnard
Andrea Bernstein
Joe Capriglione
Jacqueline Cincotta
Stephanie Clary
Aaron Cohen
Audrey Cooper
Lauren Cooperman
Mary Croke
Dalia Dagher
John Daniels
Samara Freemark
Andrew Golis
Jennifer Houlihan
Jason Isaac
Matt Katz
Theodora Kuslan
Rebecca Lavoie
Andrea Latimer
Jenny Lawton
Brian Lehrer
Rachel Lieberman
Julia Longoria
Kim Nowacki
Rebecca Paley
John Passmore
Amy Pearl
Katya Rogers
Anna Sale
Sarah Sandbach
Maya Pasini-Schnau
Sham Sundra
Paula Szuchman
Christopher Werth
Kai Wright
Michelle Xu
Ivan Zimmerman

Dead End show image

Dead End

Where true crime meets political corruption.

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