Dead End
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About
Dead End is where true crime meets political corruption. From the shocking murder of a politically connected couple to the unraveling of one of the most powerful figures in Washington, Season 2 exposes how power, ambition, and secrecy collide in New Jersey and beyond. In Season 1, we investigated the mysterious deaths of John and Joyce Sheridan, and the political machine connected to them. Now, we trace Senator Bob Menendez’s rise and fall, and the romance and Egyptian spies at the center of his ruin.
Credits
Dead End was reported and produced by Nancy Solomon with Emily Botein, Karen Frillmann, Rebeca Ibarra, David Lewis, Jeff Pillets, and Adam Przybyl.
Music and sound design by Jared Paul. Additional engineering from Andrew Dunn.
Special thanks to:
Amanda Aronczyk
Mike Barry
Miriam Barnard
Andrea Bernstein
Joe Capriglione
Jacqueline Cincotta
Stephanie Clary
Aaron Cohen
Audrey Cooper
Lauren Cooperman
Mary Croke
Dalia Dagher
John Daniels
Samara Freemark
Andrew Golis
Jennifer Houlihan
Jason Isaac
Matt Katz
Theodora Kuslan
Rebecca Lavoie
Andrea Latimer
Jenny Lawton
Brian Lehrer
Rachel Lieberman
Julia Longoria
Kim Nowacki
Rebecca Paley
John Passmore
Amy Pearl
Katya Rogers
Anna Sale
Sarah Sandbach
Maya Pasini-Schnau
Sham Sundra
Paula Szuchman
Christopher Werth
Kai Wright
Michelle Xu
Ivan Zimmerman
Dead End
Where true crime meets political corruption.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations