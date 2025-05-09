Documentary of the Week show image

Documentary of the Week

Episodes

'Antidote' profiles a journalist on Russia's wanted list

'Antidote' profiles the Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev, who's uncovered hundreds of Russian secret agents.
Documentary of the Week |

'River of Grass' explores the Everglades

'River of Grass' profiles a range of figures who interact with the Everglades in the past and present, including a Miccosukee educator, a python hunter, and the pioneering environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
Documentary of the Week |

'Drop Dead City' covers New York in the '70s

'Drop Dead City' is a deeply researched history of New York's financial crisis in the mid-70s.
Documentary of the Week |

John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 'One to One'

'One to One: John & Yoko' uses archival footage, including telephone calls heard for the first time, to capture the radical politics and performances of New York in the early 1970s.
Documentary of the Week |

'We Want the Funk' moves your mind and body

'We Want the Funk' explores several decades of the highly danceable music genre, ranging from James Brown to Fela Kuti.
Documentary of the Week |

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Documentary of the Week show image

Documentary of the Week

Technology has made non-fiction film easier to make, more available and more popular than ever before. Here, WNYC selects the best documentaries as they come to screens of any size.

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