Dolly Parton's America
From Jad Abumrad and Shima Oliaee
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About
In this intensely divided moment, one of the few things everyone still seems to agree on is Dolly Parton—but why? That simple question leads to a deeply personal, historical, and musical rethinking of one of America’s great icons. Join us for a 9-part journey into the Dollyverse.
Hosted by Jad Abumrad. Produced and reported by Shima Oliaee.
Artist credit: Christine de Carvalho
Dolly Parton’s America is a co-production with OSM Audio.
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Dolly Parton's America
The story of a legend at the crossroads of America’s culture wars.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations