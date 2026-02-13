Journalist Jenna Flanagan discusses the impact of local news, the legacy of Black women in media, and how to get a great story out of just about anyone.

Letty Cottin Pogrebin, author and tireless advocate for social equality, talks about the pivotal moments that defined her political thinking, her feminism, and her understanding of Jewish tradition.

Anna Martin, host of the New York Times’ popular Modern Love podcast, reflects on her desire to help people tell stories about themselves and the innumerable ways to talk about love.

Acclaimed crime fiction author Walter Mosley discusses the types of characters and stories he wants to celebrate in his novels, and reflects on the complicated relationship he had with his father.

Fredara Hadley, ethnomusicologist at The Juilliard School, reflects on the legacies of HBCUs and how cultural understanding is inextricable with music appreciation.

About

Artist, performer, and host Helga Davis brings a soulful curiosity and love of people to the podcast HELGA, where she talks about the intimate lives of creative people as they share the steps they’ve taken along their path. She draws listeners into these discussions with cultural change-makers, whether already famous or rising talents, whose sensibilities expand our imaginations as we explore what we think we know about each other.

The new season of Helga is a co-production of WNYC Studios and the Brown Arts Institute at Brown University. WNYC Studios is a listener-supported producer of other leading podcasts including Radiolab, On the Media, and Death, Sex & Money. The Brown Arts Institute at Brown University is a new university-wide research enterprise and catalyst for the arts at Brown that creates new work and supports, amplifies, and adds new dimensions to the creative practices of Brown’s arts departments, faculty, students, and community.

Transcripts are posted to individual episode pages as they become available.