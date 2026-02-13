Helga
Season 6 is a co-production with Brown Arts Institute at Brown University
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
About
Artist, performer, and host Helga Davis brings a soulful curiosity and love of people to the podcast HELGA, where she talks about the intimate lives of creative people as they share the steps they’ve taken along their path. She draws listeners into these discussions with cultural change-makers, whether already famous or rising talents, whose sensibilities expand our imaginations as we explore what we think we know about each other.
The new season of Helga is a co-production of WNYC Studios and the Brown Arts Institute at Brown University. WNYC Studios is a listener-supported producer of other leading podcasts including Radiolab, On the Media, and Death, Sex & Money. The Brown Arts Institute at Brown University is a new university-wide research enterprise and catalyst for the arts at Brown that creates new work and supports, amplifies, and adds new dimensions to the creative practices of Brown’s arts departments, faculty, students, and community.
Transcripts are posted to individual episode pages as they become available.
Helga
Fearless conversations that reveal the extraordinary in all of us.
Transcripts are posted to individual episode pages as they become available.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations