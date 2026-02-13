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Late Night Whenever

Episodes

Michelle Starts Adulting!

We know you missed Michelle - and now she’s back with a new podcast called Adulting! Did you ever think that being a grown-up would be so hard? Neither did Michelle. So she’s teamed with fellow grown-up and comedian Jordan Carlos to figure out the art of adulting. In this inaugural episode, Michelle and Jordan plan Naomi Ekperigin’s entire wedding in under a minute, Wyatt Cenac does his best muppet impression, and Phoebe Robinson shares some bathroom etiquette tips (which involve an open flame). Plus, some advice on what to do if you’re catching feelings for your dealer.
Late Night Whenever |

Parting Wisdom

In this season finale, legendary comedian D.L. Hughley has a message for white people’s imaginations, Yrsa Daley-Ward inspires poetry, and Michelle learns about herself. Plus, Rob saves his best story for last.
Late Night Whenever |

Bo Burnham On the Couch

How the director’s fascination with the internet inspired Eighth Grade, that movie making everyone on your Twitter feed cry. Plus, John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) in this oldie but goodie. 
Late Night Whenever |

So Much Gravy

Michelle wonders what Justin Trudeau is listening to this summer and learns to deal with Twitter trolls with Julie Goldman and Franchesca Ramsey. Plus, Rob says yes to BDE!
Late Night Whenever |

All the Sushi

Never travel with too-tight pants, and more advice from Michelle’s days as a movie star. Comedians Sam Jay and Aparna Nancherla grace the stage. Plus, Michelle gives Rob a new nickname!
Late Night Whenever |

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Late Night Whenever show image

Late Night Whenever

Celebrity guests, stand-up and a house band. A late-night talk show for your ears with host comedian Michelle Buteau. Ooh la la!

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