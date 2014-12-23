LIES show image

LIES

Episodes

Please, For the Love of God, Steal Mike Doughty's Music

In a 2,000-seat theater, with celebrities like Beyonce and Justin Timberlake in attendance, singer-songwriter Mike Doughty sat down with Sara Schaefer for a special live episode. They discussed his recovery from a knitting addiction, whom Dave Matthews wrote the line “hike up your skirt and show me your world” about, and why fans just need to pirate Mike’s music already.
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Jared Logan Is the Next Johnny Depp

They had Thanksgiving dinner together. And according to "The Secret"—his religion—that’s enough to put comedian Jared Logan in the same class as Depp himself. In this week’s episode, Logan traces his rise from the farmlands of La Jolla, California, to his incredible success in the show business dating scene.
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Natalie Morales Had Voice Surgery to Sound Younger

Natalie Morales has come a long way from the sorority house. The Cuban actress, who at least sounds 29, just had her breakout role as “trader #2” in Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps, and she has some words of wisdom for all the young actresses out there: stay in your towns and don’t move to Los Angeles. Omaha is the next Hollywood.
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Josie Long Plans On Staying Here Illegally

The British writer and comedian, known for her work on the BBC’s teen comedic drama Skins, is in the U.S., and she has big plans. On this week’s episode, Josie Long talks joining the mafia; making a Hangover-style film with the Middletons; forming a Kickstarter to get her face on Mt. Rushmore; and translating Walt Whitman into British English.
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Rory Scovel Is Addicted to Drug Studies

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LIES show image

LIES

On the surface, LIES sounds like just another interview show. But host Sara Schaefer demands something different from her guests: everything they say has to be a lie. In a world over-saturated with confessional-style podcasts, LIES finally gives public figures a chance to reveal absolutely nothing...and perhaps everything at the same time.

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