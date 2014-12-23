On the surface, LIES sounds like just another interview show. But host Sara Schaefer demands something different from her guests: everything they say has to be a lie. In a world over-saturated with confessional-style podcasts, LIES finally gives public figures a chance to reveal absolutely nothing...and perhaps everything at the same time.

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