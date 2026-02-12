More Perfect
with Julia Longoria
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About
We’re taught the Supreme Court was designed to be above the fray of politics. But at a time when partisanship seeps into every pore of American life, are the nine justices living up to that promise? More Perfect is a guide to the current moment on the Court. We bring the highest court of the land down to earth, telling the human dramas at the Court that shape so many aspects of American life — from our religious freedom to our artistic expression, from our reproductive choices to our voice in democracy.
More Perfect
A series about how the Supreme Court got so supreme.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations