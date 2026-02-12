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Nancy

Episodes

Nancy Was Here

Team Nancy takes a final stroll down memory lane. Check out our open-sourced Queer Podcasts spreadsheet for more queer shows. To get you started, check out Afroqueer, History is Gay, LGBTQ&A, Flyest Fables, Making Gay History, Gender Reveal, and If These Ovaries Could Talk. Music in this episode by Jeremy S. Bloom, Josh Woodward (Once Tomorrow, Border Blaster), and Albert Behar. Theme by Alexander Overington.
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All the Fine Girls Be There

This week, we dive into the world of an underground Black lesbian strip club in Los Angeles. — You can watch Shakedown at shakedown.film and The Criterion Channel. — Leilah Weinraub is a filmmaker and artist. Ronnie D. Ron is the founder of Shakedown. Egypt Blaque Knyle is a social worker and renowned burlesque dancer. Special thanks this week to Tracie Hunte. Music in this episode by Jeremy S. Bloom. Theme by Alexander Overington.
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Black Trans Lives Matter

Imara Jones joins us to talk about creating a truly inclusive Black Lives Matter movement, and getting back to the roots of Pride. — Imara Jones is an award-winning journalist, and the creator of TransLash, a multi-episode series about what it is like to be transgender, especially a trans person of color, at a time of social backlash.   Resources: — Trans Lifeline - Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis - for the trans community, by the trans community. — The Okra Project - The Okra Project is a collective that seeks to address the global crisis faced by Black Trans people by bringing home-cooked, healthy, and culturally specific meals and resources to Black Trans People wherever we can reach them. — The Transgender District - The mission of the Transgender District is to create an urban environment that fosters the rich history, culture, legacy, and empowerment of transgender people and its deep roots in the southeastern Tenderloin neighborhood. — Trans Justice Funding Project - The Trans Justice Funding Project is a community-led funding initiative founded in 2012 to support grassroots, trans justice groups run by and for trans people.  Music in this episode by Jeremy S. Bloom and Josh Woodward ("20/20"). Theme by Alexander Overington.
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Samantha Irby + Brandon Taylor

It's a book filled episode as Tobin and Kathy chat with authors Samantha Irby and Brandon Taylor. — Samantha Irby is the author of Wow, No Thank You., as well as Meaty, We Are Never Meeting in Real Life., and New Year, Same Trash. — Brandon Taylor is the author of Real Life. — Matt Ortile is the author of The Groom Will Keep His Name. — Rachel Matlow is the author of Dead Mom Walking: A Memoir Of Miracle Cures And Other Disasters. — Meredith Talusan is the author of Fairest. — Alok Vaid-Menon is the author of Beyond the Gender Binary. — Kacen Callender is the author of Felix Ever After, as well as other books. Music in this episode by Jeremy S. Bloom, Albert Behar, Alexander Overington, & Kevin MacLeod ("Slow Burn"). Theme by Alexander Overington.
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Carmen Maria Machado's Queer Horror Stories

Carmen Maria Machado joins us to talk queer horror stories, writing about pandemics, and the conversation we as queer people should be having more often. If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence has more info on LGBTQ intimate partner violence statistics here. Music in this episode by Jeremy S. Bloom. Theme by Alexander Overington.
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Nancy

Nancy is a critically-acclaimed podcast featuring queer stories and conversations, and hosted by two best friends, neither of whom are named Nancy. It’s a podcast about how we define ourselves, and the journey it takes to get there.

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