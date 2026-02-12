Note to Self
with Manoush Zomorodi
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
Projects
Check out the special projects produced by the Note to Self team.
About
Is your phone watching you? Can wexting make you smarter? Are your kids real? These and other essential quandaries facing anyone trying to preserve their humanity in the digital age. Join host Manoush Zomorodi for your weekly reminder to question everything.
Subscribe now to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Spotify, Google Play Music, or wherever you get your audio.
Our Wednesday morning newsletter has alerts on fresh episodes, the team’s must-reads, and all the news you need to get just a little geeky. Never spammy, always thoughtful. You should sign up.
Chat with us @notetoself and @manoushz on Twitter, @NotetoSelfRadio on Facebook, @manoushz on Instagram and at notetoself@wnyc.org. We love to hear from you. Responses from real humans, not bots. Promise.
Besides our weekly podcast, we build interactive projects to unpack issues like digital privacy, information overload, and creative burnout. A week of mini-episodes, with challenges to turn our devices from taskmasters to tools, and make positive change together. You can start our projects any time. And stay tuned for more soon.
Note to Self's logo and all Infomagical illustrations are by artist John Hersey.
Note to Self
Your guide to an accelerating world.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations