Note to Self helps you navigate the digital age by making sense of its most undervalued component: humans! With all new episodes coming every Tuesday, host Manoush Zomorodi investigates the very personal role technology plays in our lives and how we can live better with it. Because you are so much more than an algorithm.

The tech show about being human returns with an all new season. Host Manoush Zomorodi kicks things off with the latest on the battle between kids and parents over their screens: do we know how kids are impacted by tech? Does it make them less empathetic? Are they being constantly bullied online? Even if we can help kids figure out their digital habits, are we adults totally screwed? Researcher Elizabeth Englander joins Manoush to share new findings and give the most pragmatic advice about how kids and adults can build better relationships with their tech and each other.

In 2018, Andria Zafirakou was named Global Teacher of the Year and given $1m in prize money. Why?

Computer scientist and cult-blogger, Cal Newport, wants you to take 30 dates off from all your personal tech. A month off, he claims, is the only way to truly adopt Digital Minimalism, his method for finding tech-life balance and the name of his latest book. Manoush loves a digital detox as much as the next overloaded person, but she explains to Cal why she has issues with his particular prescriptions. Manoush writes a newsletter that comes out every other Thursday. Sign up at StableG.com/newsletter and find her other podcasts at ZigZagPod.com and IRLPodcast.com

Right from wrong. We teach our kids what this means in the classroom and at home. But whatabout online? The next generation of tech users could be a part of much more civilized digitaluniverse, but only if they learn how now. Manoush talks to Richard Culatta (CEO of theInternational Society for Technology in Education) about the five steps to creating good digitalcitizens, and how to turn the current online “culture shift” into something positive, respectful, andmore accessible to all. Sign up for Manoush’s newsletter StableG.com/newsletter and find her other podcasts atZigZagPod.com and IRLPodcast.com

Projects

Check out the special projects produced by the Note to Self team.

About

Is your phone watching you? Can wexting make you smarter? Are your kids real? These and other essential quandaries facing anyone trying to preserve their humanity in the digital age. Join host Manoush Zomorodi for your weekly reminder to question everything.

Subscribe now to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Spotify, Google Play Music, or wherever you get your audio.

Our Wednesday morning newsletter has alerts on fresh episodes, the team’s must-reads, and all the news you need to get just a little geeky. Never spammy, always thoughtful. You should sign up.

Chat with us @notetoself and @manoushz on Twitter, @NotetoSelfRadio on Facebook, @manoushz on Instagram and at notetoself@wnyc.org. We love to hear from you. Responses from real humans, not bots. Promise.

Besides our weekly podcast, we build interactive projects to unpack issues like digital privacy, information overload, and creative burnout. A week of mini-episodes, with challenges to turn our devices from taskmasters to tools, and make positive change together. You can start our projects any time. And stay tuned for more soon.

Note to Self's logo and all Infomagical illustrations are by artist John Hersey.