New York City wouldn’t exist without its transportation systems. The subways, buses, streets, railroads and ferries carry millions of people every day, making life in the five boroughs possible. Join us every Thursday at 1 p.m. for “On The Way,” where WNYC’s transportation team will break down how the city’s transit systems run — and who’s responsible when they fail. We’ll dive into the nitty gritty details, and look at the players managing your commutes. Hosted by veteran transportation reporter Stephen Nessen, the show will break down the week’s transit news with top WNYC journalists and interview experts. And we’ll take calls from listeners across the region, answering questions about the infrastructure that serves as the lifeblood of the city.