About

Please Advise is a new live advice show from WNYC that airs from 1-2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. If you have a question or a comment, call or text 212-433-9692 (212-433-WNYC) for a chance to be featured live on the air. If you want to give us an idea or feedback, go here. If you are responding to a call to action from the show, go here.

Each week on Please Advise a host will go deep on a topic for New Yorkers, including how we parent, spend, work and date. And we're talking about it in real time. Our hosts will invite listeners to ask experts their burning questions or gain perspective that comes with listening to somebody else’s problem. We're giving you direct access to the professionals who can help you make tough calls so you can thrive in the greatest city in the world. That’s Please Advise. Tune in and stay tuned.

Who is hosting Please Advise and what topics are coming up? Check the schedule here.