Romeo y Julieta
Presented by WNYC Studios in collaboration with The Public Theater
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
Dive Deeper
Click here for the radio play script
Synopsis in Spanish and English
Cast and Characters, a Visual Guide
Click here for a full list of credits
Cast and Creative
About
Director Saheem Ali continues his audio exploration of William Shakespeare’s canon for The Public Theater in New York with a new production of ROMEO Y JULIETA, collaborating with playwright Ricardo Pérez González on an adaptation of noted scholar Alfredo Michel Modenessi’s Spanish translation. Actor Lupita Nyong’o plays Julieta, with Juan Castano as her Romeo, in this bilingual Spanish and English production that will bring one of history’s most famed lovers to your homes and phones in a stunning new audio play.
Romeo y Julieta
A World Premiere Bilingual Audio Play. These violent delights tienen fin violento.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations