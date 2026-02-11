Romeo y Julieta show image

Romeo y Julieta

Episodes

Romeo y Julieta: Trailer/ El Tráiler

Trailer for Romeo y Julieta, an audio play of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, adapted by Saheem Ali and Ricardo Pérez González from Alfredo Michel Modenessi’s text. The production is bilingual in English and Spanish. Co-produced by The Public Theater and WNYC Studios.
Romeo y Julieta |

Romeo y Julieta: Program Note/ Nota De Programa

Program Note for Romeo y Julieta. Optional contextual material. Recommend listening before the play. Narrated by Ricardo Pérez González, featuring interviews with the cast and creative team of the show. Nota del programa para Romeo y Julieta. Material contextual opcional. Se recomienda escuchar antes de la obra. Narración por Ricardo Pérez González, con entrevistas al elenco y equipo creativo del programa.
Romeo y Julieta |

Romeo y Julieta: Audio Play/ Audio Teatro

Romeo y Julieta is an audio production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, adapted by Saheem Ali and Ricardo Pérez González from Alfredo Michel Modenessi’s text. The production is bilingual in English and Spanish. Co-produced by The Public Theater and WNYC Studios. We recommend you listen with over-ear headphones, or earbuds, or a high quality external speaker for the optimal sonic experience. You can find the script here. Romeo y Julieta es una producción de audio de la tragedia de William Shakespeare, adaptada por Saheem Ali y Ricardo Pérez González del texto de Alfredo Michel Modenessi. La producción es bilingüe en inglés y español. Coproducida por el Public Theater y WNYC Studios. Le recomendamos que escuche con audífonos supra-aurales (over-ear) o audífonos intra-aurales (in-ear), o con un altavoz externo de alta calidad para una experiencia sonora óptima.
Romeo y Julieta |

Romeo y Julieta: Afterglow/ El Aura Del Deleite

Afterglow is a bonus episode of supplemental discussions with the cast, creative team and experts associated with the production. Recommended listening after the play. The episode is compiled and written by Ricardo Pérez González. El Aura Del Deleite es un episodio adicional de discusiones complementarias con el elenco, el equipo creativo y los expertos asociados con la producción. Se recomienda escuchar después de la obra. El episodio está compilado y escrito por Ricardo Pérez González.
Romeo y Julieta |

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Dive Deeper

Click here for the radio play script
Synopsis in Spanish and English
Cast and Characters, a Visual Guide
Click here for a full list of credits

Cast and Creative

Explore our cast and creative here.

About

Director Saheem Ali continues his audio exploration of William Shakespeare’s canon for The Public Theater in New York with a new production of ROMEO Y JULIETA, collaborating with playwright Ricardo Pérez González on an adaptation of noted scholar Alfredo Michel Modenessi’s Spanish translation. Actor Lupita Nyong’o plays Julieta, with Juan Castano as her Romeo, in this bilingual Spanish and English production that will bring one of history’s most famed lovers to your homes and phones in a stunning new audio play.

Romeo y Julieta show image

Romeo y Julieta

A World Premiere Bilingual Audio Play. These violent delights tienen fin violento.

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