Scattered
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Chris Garcia’s dad had one dying wish: That his family scatter his ashes off the coast of Cuba -- the country he was born in, and the country that would break him. Chris Garcia’s mom? She doesn’t give a crap about dying wishes. She’s vowed to never go back to Cuba again.
So for now, the ashes are sitting on a shelf in Chris’s closet, between a Paul McCartney record and a Gizmo halloween mask. As Chris tries to do right by his dad, he sets out to uncover the truth about a man he barely knew, who survived Castro’s labor camps only to lose his way all over again in search of the American dream.
Scattered
One dead dad. A box of ashes. And a mysterious past.
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