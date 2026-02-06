Science Friday
with Flora Lichtman and Ira Flatow
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
About
Covering the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies, Science Friday is the trusted source for news about science, technology, and other cool stuff. Host Ira Flatow mixes it up by featuring people in the know and those who want to be. Science Friday frequently features listeners that call in with their most riveting science questions. In addition, Science Friday also produces award-winning videos. It's brain fun for curious people.
Science Friday
Covering the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies, Science Friday with Flora Lichtman and Ira Flatow is the source for entertaining and educational stories about science, technology, and other cool stuff.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations