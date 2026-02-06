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Science Friday

Recent Episodes

Deb Haaland is a politician, and proud of it

Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland recounts her unconventional path into politics in a new book. And she tells us why lawsuits can be good.
Science Friday |

Sitting all day is terrible for us. Moving a little can help

Modern life involves a lot of sitting and staring at screens, and that takes a toll. Can moving for 5 minutes make a difference?
Science Friday |

A Nagasaki survivor and physician recounts his life's work

Dr. Masao Tomonaga was 2 when Nagasaki was bombed. In August 2025, he spoke with Ira Flatow about a lifetime caring for fellow survivors.
Science Friday |

What do people eat? Plant and animal DNA in sewage provide clues

DNA signatures of plant and animal species remain behind even after they’ve been eaten, digested, excreted, and flushed down the toilet.
Science Friday |

3D images of galaxies will rock you (ft. Queen)

In a March 2026 story, Astronomer and Queen guitarist Brian May teamed up with astrophysicist Derek Ward-Thompson to bring the cosmos to 3D.
Science Friday |

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About

Covering the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies, Science Friday is the trusted source for news about science, technology, and other cool stuff. Host Ira Flatow mixes it up by featuring people in the know and those who want to be. Science Friday frequently features listeners that call in with their most riveting science questions. In addition, Science Friday also produces award-winning videos. It's brain fun for curious people.

Science Friday show image

Science Friday

Covering the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies, Science Friday with Flora Lichtman and Ira Flatow is the source for entertaining and educational stories about science, technology, and other cool stuff.

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