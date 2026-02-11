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Sooo Many White Guys

Episodes

Introducing Come Through with Rebecca Carroll Featuring Issa Rae

Hey SMWGers! WNYC Studios has a new show you might like! It's called Come Through with Rebecca Carroll: 15 Essential Conversations About Race in a Pivotal Year for America. In this episode, Rebecca is joined by very special guest Issa Rae to talk about the return of Insecure, how she’s supporting the next generation of black artists, and why black audiences matter the most to her. And how cookie dough is getting her through coronatine. More about Come Through with Rebecca Carroll:  It’s an election year, and whether people want to admit it or not, race is at the center of every issue -- healthcare, jobs, climate change, the media, and more. Join host Rebecca Carroll for 15 essential conversations about race in a pivotal moment for America. She talks to great thinkers, writers, and artists about faith, representation, white fragility, and how it’s all playing out in 2020. Liked the show? Subscribe and follow Rebecca for updates on all things Come Through! 
Sooo Many White Guys |

Phoebe and Adam Scott Go to a U2 Concert

It’s the last episode of the season - and so we bring you our token white guy! And what a great white guy he is! Phoebe’s joined by Adam Scott (Big Little Lies, Parks and Recreation). He talks about his fascination with overconfident douchebags, screwing up his first Parks and Rec. audition, and playing a beta male on Big Little Lies. And, Phoebe and Joanie Mitch sign off the season talking about their summer plans and Phoebe’s year as an RA (she was not asked back).
Sooo Many White Guys |

Phoebe and Michelle Buteau Get Cozy

For the first time in Sooo Many White Guys history, Phoebe conducts an interview entirely in bed! She is joined by her dear friend and fellow comedian Michelle Buteau. Michelle is launching her new podcast Adulting with WNYC Studios - and it drops today! Plus, Michelle talks about her latest film Always Be My Maybe, how she decided to become a stand up comic in the days after 9/11, and her challenging path to becoming a mom. Michelle’s new podcast Adulting launches today - subscribe now!
Sooo Many White Guys |

Phoebe and Eric Nam Are Idols

K-pop star Eric Nam is a singer, songwriter and TV host who has become a household name in South Korea. He’s so beloved that he’s even called “the nation’s boyfriend.” Eric joins Phoebe to talk about his surprising journey from growing up as a Korean-American kid in Atlanta to becoming an international idol, as well as some of the less glamorous aspects of the job (like being on a televised bubblegum blowing competition). Plus, Phoebe and Joanie Mitch pitch to Shark Tank.
Sooo Many White Guys |

Phoebe and Reese Witherspoon Vote for Themselves

Phoebe talks to actress and producer Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies). They dish about the new season of Big Little Lies, the gender pay gap in Hollywood, and about that time that Reese had to park Denzel Washington’s Porsche when she was just an intern. Plus, Phoebe revisits one of Reese’s most infamous characters, Tracy Flick.
Sooo Many White Guys |

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Sooo Many White Guys show image

Sooo Many White Guys

Intimate, funny conversations with all kinds of artists who (mostly) aren’t white dudes. Hosted by Phoebe Robinson.

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