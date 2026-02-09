All about poop. And the bugs who love it???

Artist Ashley (Ash) Eliza Williams was so shy growing up that they found it hard to speak to people. They found comfort scavenging in the forest. One day, Ashley discovered lichen, which quietly changed the course of their life.

Activities

With PBS Learning Media, we’ve created a kit of Terrestrials Supplemental Teaching Materials. Discover teaching tips, discussion questions, infographics, classroom activities, writing prompts, and free printable handouts! All materials align with Nationwide Standards for Grade Level Disciplinary Core Ideas and Benchmarks for Science Literacy. Kits available for Grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8.

The Terrestrials team also created fun activities like drawing prompts, music how-tos, and games that educators, parents, and families might enjoy together.

We encourage you to share what you’ve made, and ask an adult to share it on social media using #TerrestrialsPodcast and make sure to tag @Radiolab

Support for Terrestrials is provided by Science Sandbox, a Simons Foundation Initiative, and the Arthur Vining Davis Foundation.

Draw - Get creative with a special listen from our friends from DrawTogether

Do - We've put a bunch of concrete - and even kinda fun - things we can all do to help protect the nonhuman life on this planet. IN BINGO form!

Draw - Got the big feelings? Drawing can help. This week's drawing prompt from Wendy Mac at the DrawTogether podcast is a three part series called Emotional Doodles all about how to translate feelings into art (and, in turn, maybe even help you move through the hard feelings).

Play 🎶 - Learn how to play the chords to the song “IT COMES IN WAVES”

Do - Get crafty with a fun activity sheet!

Draw - Use your ears to draw! In this very special drawing prompt, Wendy Mac and the DrawTogether team pull in an actual rockstar to play you various favorite sounds to draw. It's a feast for the mind, ears, and hands. Grab a pencil, pen, crayon, marker, anything, and check it out here!

Play 🎶 - Learn how to play the chords to the song “UNIMAGINABLE”

Do - Get crafty with a fun activity sheet!

Draw - Journey up into the clouds like an eagle with a special drawing prompt made by artist Wendy Mac and the DrawTogether team that will get you thinking about the weather (both inside and out).

Play 🎶 - Learn how to play the chords to the song “I WANT TO HEAR THE EAGLE.”

Do - Get crafty with a fun activity sheet!

Draw - One of the amazing things drawing can do is help us chill out when the world feels like it’s spinning out of control. In this episode, Wendy leads us in a calming exercise called Five Finger Drawing. Inhale. Exhale. Let’s draw.

Play 🎶 - Learn how to play the chords to the song “Yum Your Yuck”

Do - Get crafty with a fun activity sheet!

Draw - Octopus brains are in their arms. What would happen if you got out of your head and let your limbs draw the world they saw? Listen to a very special drawing prompt created by artist Wendy Mac and the DrawTogether team to explore just that!

Play 🎶 - Learn how to play the chords to the song “1800 Little Kisses.” Plus, the kindly Songbud has put together a video teaching you, yes you, how to play 1800 Little Kisses (and you get to see an insider glimpse of his office)!

Do - Get crafty with a fun activity sheet!