The Experiment
Hosted by Julia Longoria
The Experiment Introduces More Perfect
The End of This Experiment
The Experiment Introduces: How To Start Over With Olga Khazan
The 50-Square-Mile Zone Where the Constitution Doesn't Apply
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
SPAM: How the American Dream Got Canned
El Sueño de SPAM
Cram Your SPAM
Uncle SPAM
SPAM on the Range
The Experiment
Each week, we tell the story of what happens when individual people confront deeply held American ideals in their own lives. We're interested in the cultural and political contradictions that reveal who we are.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
The Experiment
Each week, we tell the story of what happens when individual people confront deeply held American ideals in their own lives. We're interested in the cultural and political contradictions that reveal who we are.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations