The Jazz Loft Radio Series
All 10 episodes are now available on-demand.
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About
In 1957, W. Eugene Smith packed up a truck with all his work and belongings and drove south (from his house in Croton-on-Hudson) to a rundown loft building in Manhattan’s Flower District. For over a decade, he recorded -- in thousands of still photographs and endless hours of tape-recorded sound -- the daily life of the place.
Smith had left a stellar career as LIFE Magazine photo essayist. He had also left his wife and four children. His new project became this loft -- not fixing it up, but rather capturing it in all its musical, eccentric and beat-up detail.
The Jazz Loft Radio Series uses the audiotapes recorded by Smith (he wired the whole, 5-story building from the ground floor up) to explore the music, conversations, stories, dramas and characters that emerge from this 4,000-hour archive of material. The tapes were discovered in the late 1990s in the W. Eugene Smith archive at the Center for Creative Photography by Sam Stephenson. Stephenson’s research has been a primary resource for the project. The radio series was produced at the same time as Stephenson’s book, The Jazz Loft Project. Both the book and radio series first appeared in November of 2009. The Jazz Loft According to W. Eugene Smith (2016) is a documentary film produced by WNYC Studios in association with Lumiere Productions.
For WNYC
Host/Producer: Sara Fishko
Technical Director: Edward Haber
Consulting Editor: Julie Burstein
Assistants/Associates: Oliver Kramer, Nina Goodby, Noel Black, Alexander Yellen, Laura Mayer
Web Team: Laura Mayer, Valentina Powers, Allison Lichter, Otis Hart, Elizabeth Zagroba
Executive Producer: Dean Cappello
For The Center for Documentary Studies at Duke
Project Director: Sam Stephenson
Research Associate: Dan Partridge
Jazz Loft Project Coordinator: Lauren Hart
Digitization and Research Funding by The Logan Foundation
The Jazz Loft Radio Series
W. Eugene Smith was a famous photo essayist for LIFE magazine and a suburban family man when he left it all in 1957 and moved to a rundown loft in Manhattan. The building had already become a popular hangout and jamming space for jazz players both prominent and obscure, and Smith spent the next decade documenting the music, conversations and personalities that passed through. This program, produced and hosted by Sara Fishko and originally heard as a 10-part radio series in 2009, pulls from the 4,000 hours of audio Smith recorded.
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