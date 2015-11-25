The Season
Episodes
Episode 11: Year One
Episode 10: And The Band Plays On
Episode 9: Moral Victory
Episode 8: 'The Worst Part About Our Sport'
Episode 7: Necessary Toughness
Episode 6: The Bagnoli Bowl
Episode 5: It Happened
Episode 4: They’re Losing, Better
Episode 3: Scrub Talk
Episode 2: 'Where Is It Written That You Guys Can't Win?'
Episode 1: The Closest Person You’re Gonna Get to a Miracle Worker
Welcome to 'The Season'
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
The Season
How do you go from losing to winning? Columbia University's football team hasn't won in two years. Each week, we see what it takes to make a comeback. This isn't just about football.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
The Season
How do you go from losing to winning? Columbia University's football team hasn't won in two years. Each week, we see what it takes to make a comeback. This isn't just about football.
To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.
Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations