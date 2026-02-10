The Stakes

It's becoming harder and harder to deny that the Earth is warming. But climate change skeptics not only have a plan for how to keep the public arguing about the validity of the science, they also have the ear of the most powerful person on the planet. Reporter Amanda Aronczyk goes inside the Trump International Hotel in Washington to attend one of the largest gatherings of climate deniers in the country and discovers that their strategy could work. This is the story of the origin and future of climate change skepticism. Hosted by Kai Wright. Reported by Amanda Aronczyk. Edited by Christopher Werth.

An ambitious young immigrant needs a car and ends up with a loan he can’t afford. His lender, Credit Acceptance, specializes in subprime car loans -- lending to people with poor credit at exorbitant interest rates. Reporter Anjali Kamat tells the story of one man’s journey with his Credit Acceptance loan from a used car lot to a courtroom, and traces how, a decade after subprime mortgages brought down the economy, subprime car loans remain a favorite on Wall Street. We hear from: - Shanna Tallarico, Consumer Debt Attorney at New York Legal Assistance Group - Michael Barr, Dean of Gerald R Ford School of Public Policy at University of Michigan and former Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions at the Department of Treasury This report was produced with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of a collaboration between APM Reports, KCUR in Kansas City, KPCC in Southern California, WABE in Atlanta and WNYC.

process that may intensify the affordability crisis in cities all over the country. Little Haiti sits on high ground, in a city that’s facing increasing pressure from rising sea levels and monster storms. For years, researchers at Harvard University’s Design School have been trying to identify if and how the changing climate will reshape the real estate market globally. In Miami’s Little Haiti, they have found an ideal case study for what’s been dubbed “climate gentrification.” We hear from: - Jesse Keenan, Harvard University Graduate School of Design - Mimi Sanon-Jules, entrepreneur in Little Haiti Reported and produced by Kai Wright, Nadege Green and Christopher Johnson. This is part one of a three-part series produced in partnership with WLRN in Miami. WNYC’s health coverage is supported in part by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Working to build a Culture of Health that ensures everyone in America has a fair and just opportunity for health and well-being. More at RWJF.org.

Valencia Gunder used to dismiss her grandfather’s warnings: “They’re gonna steal our communities because it don't flood.” She thought, Who would want this place? But Valencia’s grandfather knew something she didn’t: People in black Miami have seen this before. In the second episode of our series on “climate gentrification,” reporter Christopher Johnson tells the story of Overtown, a segregated black community that was moved, en masse, because the city wanted the space for something else. If you haven't heard part one, start there first. In this episode, we also hear from: - Agnes and Naomi Rolles, childhood residents of Overtown - Marvin Dunn, researcher at Florida International University - James Munchin, co-founder of The Roots Collective Reported and produced by Kai Wright, Nadege Green and Christopher Johnson. This is part two of a three-part series produced in partnership with WLRN in Miami. WNYC’s health coverage is supported in part by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Working to build a Culture of Health that ensures everyone in America has a fair and just opportunity for health and well-being. More at RWJF.org.

Haitian migrants fled a violent dictatorship and built a new community in Miami’s Little Haiti, far from the coast and on land that luxury developers didn’t want. But with demand for up-market apartments surging, their neighborhood is suddenly attractive to builders. That’s in part because it sits on high ground, in a town concerned about sea level rise. But also, because Miami is simply running out of land to build upon. In the final episode of our series on “climate gentrification,” WLRN reporter Nadege Greene asks one man what it’s like to be in the path of a land rush. Before you listen, check out parts one and two. In this episode, we hear from: - Louis Rosemont, artist in Little Haiti - Carl Juste, photojournalist for the Miami Herald - Ned Murray of Florida International University - Greg West, CEO of Zom Living development firm - Jane Gilbert, Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Miami Reported and produced by Kai Wright, and Nadege Green. This is the final installment of a three-part series produced in partnership with WLRN in Miami. WNYC’s health coverage is supported in part by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Working to build a Culture of Health that ensures everyone in America has a fair and just opportunity for health and well-being. More at RWJF.org.

About

We live in extreme times—a climate on the verge of crisis, an economy built on inequality and a political system that feels like it’s falling apart.

So, how’d we get to this point? And what happens next?

From democracy to healthcare, from pop culture to the environment, The Stakes is working to understand why we live the way we do—and why it matters.

Because if we can better understand the society we‘ve got, maybe we can figure out how to create one that works for more people.

From the people who brought you Caught, There Goes the Neighborhood and The United States of Anxiety, these are The Stakes.

Hosted by Kai Wright. Follow him on Twitter at @kai_wright.