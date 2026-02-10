The Stakes
Hosted by Kai Wright
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
About
We live in extreme times—a climate on the verge of crisis, an economy built on inequality and a political system that feels like it’s falling apart.
So, how’d we get to this point? And what happens next?
From democracy to healthcare, from pop culture to the environment, The Stakes is working to understand why we live the way we do—and why it matters.
Because if we can better understand the society we‘ve got, maybe we can figure out how to create one that works for more people.
From the people who brought you Caught, There Goes the Neighborhood and The United States of Anxiety, these are The Stakes.
Hosted by Kai Wright. Follow him on Twitter at @kai_wright.
The Stakes
A show about what it takes to create change.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations