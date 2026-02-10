There Goes the Neighborhood
with Kai Wright
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations
About
A podcast about how and why gentrification happens. Season 3, produced in partnership with WLRN, Miami’s public radio station, introduces us to “climate gentrification,” reporting about the ways climate change, and our adaption to it, may seriously intensify the affordable housing crisis in many cities.
In many parts of the US, black communities were pushed to low-lying flood prone areas. As Nadege Green reports, in Miami, the opposite is true. Black communities were built on high elevation away from the coast. Now because of sea level rise that high land is in demand.
There Goes the Neighborhood: Miami is a co-production of WNYC Studios and WLRN.
There Goes the Neighborhood season 1 was a co-production of WNYC Studios and The Nation.
There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles was a co-production of WNYC Studios and KCRW.
Support for There Goes the Neighborhood has been provided in part by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Working to build a Culture of Health that ensures everyone in America has a fair and just opportunity for health and well-being. More at RWJF.org.
There Goes the Neighborhood
An in-depth look at gentrification and how it’s changing our cities.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations