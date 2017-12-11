This Podcast Has Fleas
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About
What happens when rival pets have dueling podcasts? Find out as Jones (Jay Pharoah), a slick cat with a taste for auto tune, faces off with Waffles (Emily Lynne), a dog who can’t help chewing her microphone.
This comedy series for kids features original music, and a cast of household pets, including Benny the gerbil (Eugene Mirman) and the sage-like goldfish, Mr. Glub (Alec Baldwin). In each episode of This Podcast Has Fleas, Waffles and Jones navigate a daily drama, such as a chaotic sleepover party, a trip to the vet, and the dreaded cone of shame.
This Podcast Has Fleas
An original comedy series for kids about a dog and a cat with dueling podcasts.
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WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations