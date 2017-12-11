This Podcast Has Fleas

Waffles can’t help splashing around in the toilet bowl. But this time her bad behavior leads to the dreaded cone--just in time for a visit from Shep, the champion agility dog from next door. Jones hates company, but his spirits are lifted when a mouse crosses his path. It’s noogie woogie time! We want to hear from you! Click here to send us feedback.

Big news: Mom and Dad are getting another dog. Jones threatens to move out in protest, while Waffles prepares to meet her new bestie. Only Quinoa isn’t the dog anyone quite expected. We want to hear from you! Click here to send us feedback.

Benny can’t wait to celebrate National Gerbil Day. But his plans are foiled when Waffles’s number-one fan Boomer drops by unannounced. Mr. Glub gets hugged too hard, while Jones resorts to bribery to get fans of his own. We want to hear from you! Click here to send us feedback.

Nooooo! An unexpected car trip to the vet forces Waffles and Jones to learn the benefits of cooperation. But can teamwork accomplish the unthinkable? Or will a weasley rabbit stand in the way of the world’s greatest escape. Features Jones’ song “All or Most of Her Kibble Will Taste Like my Face” and Mr Glub on his keytar. We want to hear from you! Click here to send us feedback.

Is it ever okay to tell a lie? What makes a real friend? And here’s a question: How much is a person’s life worth? Yikes, that’s a tough one! Join the cast of Pickle as we explore life’s stickiest wickets, with the help of curious kids --and the occasional elephant. It’s philosophy, made fun. WNYC Studios is a listener-supported producer of other leading podcasts including Freakonomics Radio, Death, Sex & Money, On the Media and many more. We want to hear from you! Click here to send us feedback.

About

What happens when rival pets have dueling podcasts? Find out as Jones (Jay Pharoah), a slick cat with a taste for auto tune, faces off with Waffles (Emily Lynne), a dog who can’t help chewing her microphone.

This comedy series for kids features original music, and a cast of household pets, including Benny the gerbil (Eugene Mirman) and the sage-like goldfish, Mr. Glub (Alec Baldwin). In each episode of This Podcast Has Fleas, Waffles and Jones navigate a daily drama, such as a chaotic sleepover party, a trip to the vet, and the dreaded cone of shame.