He’s the president, yet we’re still trying to answer basic questions about how his business works and who might be profiting from his administration: What deals are happening and who they’re happening with? Trump, Inc. is a joint reporting project from WNYC Studios and ProPublica that digs deep into those questions. We’ll be laying out what we know, what we don’t, and how you can help us fill in the gaps.

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