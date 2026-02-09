We go inside the scientifically accurate ER world created for the TV show with one of its medical consultants.

A cell animator and a museum designer tell us how they translate scientific findings into visual experiences.

After two years, Universe of Art is coming to an end, but we’ll keep reporting on stories that mix art and science together.

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How do we use art to process the world around us in ways that science can't? How are illustrators using their skills to help us understand nature's most unusual creatures?

On Universe of Art, host D. Peterschmidt will bring you some of Science Friday's best art stories, some new ones too, and conversations with the producers who made those segments. We’ll hear from astronomers who integrate space into their artwork, drag performers who bring science into their acts, and many others.

Join us for conversations with artists who use science to bring their creations to the next level.