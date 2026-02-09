Universe of Art show image

Universe of Art

Episodes

Saying Goodbye To Universe Of Art

After two years, Universe of Art is coming to an end, but we’ll keep reporting on stories that mix art and science together.
Universe of Art |

How Death Metal Singers Make Their Extreme Vocalizations

Vocal researchers are learning how death metal singers safely produce extreme vocal distortions, in hopes of improving vocal health care.
Universe of Art |

How ‘Science Interpreters’ Make Hidden Science Visible

A cell animator and a museum designer tell us how they translate scientific findings into visual experiences.
Universe of Art |

How Real Doctors Brought ‘The Pitt’ To Life

We go inside the scientifically accurate ER world created for the TV show with one of its medical consultants.
Universe of Art |

This Video Game Prioritizes Restoring An Ecosystem Over Profits

In Terra Nil, a “reverse city-builder,” your goal is to restore a barren wasteland into a thriving ecosystem.
Universe of Art |

WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations

About

How do we use art to process the world around us in ways that science can't? How are illustrators using their skills to help us understand nature's most unusual creatures? 

On Universe of Art, host D. Peterschmidt will bring you some of Science Friday's best art stories, some new ones too, and conversations with the producers who made those segments. We’ll hear from astronomers who integrate space into their artwork, drag performers who bring science into their acts, and many others. 

Join us for conversations with artists who use science to bring their creations to the next level.

Universe of Art show image

Universe of Art

Meet artists who use science to bring their creations to the next level.

To request a transcript for an episode of this show, please use the form on this page, and select the “I Need To” and “Request Transcripts” options.

Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

YOU ARE ONLINE