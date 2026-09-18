America’s major political parties are at war with each other, and themselves – and New York is at the center of it all. Join us at 1 p.m. on Thursdays for “Who’s Running This Place?,” a breakdown of the political allies, rivals and frenemies making the decisions that have real impact on your life. Hosted by senior political reporter Brigid Bergin, we’ll interview newsmakers, hear from journalists in the WNYC newsroom, and take your calls.

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