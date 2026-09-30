Ballad Hunter

The Ballad Hunter disc label

In 1941 the Library of Congress presented a series of ten radio programs for "explaining and illustrating the folk songs of the American people as they are sung by the people themselves." Narrated by legendary folklorist John Lomax, the shows incorporated some of his experiences, from riding "night-herd with cowboys on the Western plains" to joining "farm hands at barn dances in many sections of the American countryside." The show was innovative in that it used the actual sound recordings along with Lomax's comments, a technique they compared at the time to "that used in the motion picture industry, each recording being edited and reedited until the exact portions wanted from the field recordings had been extracted." Amazingly, this was done on discs, before tape recordings were used in the US.

The WNYC Archives has obtained a set of these broadcast discs in good condition and we now make these legendary recordings available online.

Stories

Pt. 2. Blues and hollers: "Being lonesome" songs

Blues and hollers. (Excerpts from) Red River blues (Frank Evans) ; Wasn't I lucky? (Irvin "Gar Mouth" Lowry) ; Another man done gone (Vera Hall) ; I'm gwine to Texas (Richard Amerson)...
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Pt. 8. Railroad songs: Work songs for rail tamping and track laying

(Excerpts from) Can't you line 'em? (Unidentified group of eight men) ; Track laying holler ; Wake up call ; Track calling (Henry Truvillion) ; The Dallas railway (Will Rosenborough, ...
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Pt. 3. Chisholm trail: Cowboy songs along the famous old cattle trail.

Origin of song "Git along little dogies": Chisholm Trail. (Excerpts from) Trail to Mexico (Woody Guthrie) ; Chisholm Trail (John Lomax and group) ; Chisholm Trail ; Careless love ; Fa...
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Pt. 5. Two sailors: Sea shanties and canal boat ballads.

"Sailor dad" Hunt sings sea shanties and describes how he ended up in Whitetop, Va. Two sailors, sea shanties and canal ballads. (Excerpts from) Old woman under the hill (Captain Pear...
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Pt. 4. Rock Island Line: Woodcutter's songs and songs of prison life

Rock Island Line. (excerpts from) The Rock Island Line ; Jumpin' Judy (Kelly Pace and group) ; John Henry (Arthur Bell) ; It makes a long time man feel bad (Kelly Pace and group).WNYC...
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Pt. 7. Spirituals: Religion through songs of the Southern Negroes.

Spirituals. (excerpts from) The new buryin' ground (Willie Williams and group) ; Jesus, my God, I know his name (Willie Henry Washington and group) ; Choose your seat and set down (Do...
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Pt. 10. Sugarland, Tex.: Convict songs from a Texas prison.

(Excerpts from) Pick a bale of cotton (James "Iron Head" Baker, Will Crosby, R.D. Allen, and Mose "Clear Rock" Platt) ; Dat's alright, honey (Mose "Clear Rock" Platt) ; The geese and ...
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Pt. 6. Boll weevil: Songs about the little bug that challenged King Cotton.

Excerpts from seven Boll weevil songs: BOLL WEEVIL SONG. Sung by Woody Guthrie at Washington, D.C., 1940. Recorded by Alan and Elizabeth Lomax. BOLL WEEVIL. Sung and recorded by John...
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Pt. 1. Cheyenne: Songs from the range and the hill country

John Lomax explains his encounter with Teddy Roosevelt in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (Excerpts from) Dreary Black Hills ; Good-bye old paint (Alan Lomax) ; Jesse James (Henry E. Briggs) ; Je...
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Pt. 9. Jordan and jubilee: Songs from Livingston, Ala.

(Excerpts from) The blood done sign my name (Enoch Brown) ; Soon one morning (Dock Reed and Vera Hall) ; Gonna walk around in Jordan, tell the news (Clabe and Mary Amerson, Mattie Bel...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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