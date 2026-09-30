Cooper Union Forum

Bert Lowenberg at Cooper Union, 1952-01-21; Boston Tea Party

A series of lectures at Cooper Union, coordinated with and broadcast on WNYC.

While Cooper Union hosts hundreds of public lectures in its Great Hall, these events (1949-1970) were specifically coordinated with WNYC.  The subjects presented here are extremely appropriate for the accessible, no-cost university, as well as WNYC: the bulk of these recordings contemplate the future of educational radio and television.

Stories

Harold Cruse - The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual

A lecture by Harold Cruse entitled, The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual.
WNYC |

Dr. Alexandra Adler - The Impact of Social Values on Psychotherapy

A lecture by Dr. Alexandra Adler entitled, The Impact of Social Values on Psychotherapy.
WNYC |

Dr. Emanuel Schwartz - The Psychology of Tradition

A lecture by Dr. Emanuel Schwartz entitled, The Psychology of Tradition.
WNYC |

Dr. Joseph Campbell - Inward Journey: Schizophrenia and Mythology

A lecture by Dr. Joseph Campbell entitled, Inward Journey: Schizophrenia and Mythology.
WNYC |

Dr. Adrian Kantrowitz - Transplantation and Medical Devices

A lecture by Dr. Adrian Kantrowitz entitled, Transplantation and Medical Devices.
WNYC |

Karl Miller and Emanuel K. Schwartz - What is Death?

A lecture by Karl Miller and Emanuel K. Schwartz entitled, What is Death?
WNYC |

Dr. Saul K. Padover - Whatever Happened to the Liberals and Why

A lecture by Dr. Saul K. Padover entitled, Whatever Happened to the Liberals and Why.
WNYC |

Dr. Mario Pei - Languages and Linguistics

A lecture by Dr. Mario Pei entitled, Languages and Linguistics.
WNYC |

Barry Wallenstein

A lecture and reading by the poet Barry Wallenstein.
WNYC |

Emmanuel K. Schwartz and Leonard Cammer - Frustration & Rejection

Emmanuel K. Schwartz and Leonard Cammer discuss frustration and depression.
WNYC |

Harry Maynard - The Paradox of Communication

Harry Maynard discusses the paradox of communication.
WNYC |

Hugo G. Beigel, Leonard Cammer, Alfred Jones, and Bernard Steinzor - Love and Hatred

Hugo G. Beigel, Leonard Cammer, Alfred Jones, and Bernard Steinzor discuss the relationship between love and hate.
WNYC |

Alfred Jones and Albert Ellis - Psychology Today

Alfred Jones and Albert Ellis discuss the problem of psychology today.
WNYC |

Dr. Joseph Campbell - The Search for Nirvana

Dr. Joseph Campbell discusses the concept of nirvana.
WNYC |

Joseph Campbell - Zen Buddhism

Dr. Joseph Campbell discusses Zen Buddhism.
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

YOU ARE ONLINE