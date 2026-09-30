Cooper Union Forum
A series of lectures at Cooper Union, coordinated with and broadcast on WNYC.
While Cooper Union hosts hundreds of public lectures in its Great Hall, these events (1949-1970) were specifically coordinated with WNYC. The subjects presented here are extremely appropriate for the accessible, no-cost university, as well as WNYC: the bulk of these recordings contemplate the future of educational radio and television.
Stories
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations