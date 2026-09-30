The Dave Sear Folk Music Collection

In 2011, host and folk musician Dave Sear generously loaned the archives some 500 1/4" open reel tapes for digitization. The tapes consist of three decades of shows he produced and recorded here at WNYC. The Archives Department is pleased to highlight some of the most significant and exciting artists that performed on his three programs: Adventures in Folk Music, Folk Music Almanac, and Folk and Baroque - including Reverend Gary Davis, Mable Hillery, Utah Phillips, Tom Paxton, Happy Traum, Pete Seeger, Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Robin and Linda Williams, and many many more.

As a performer, Sear comes out of the Lomax and Seeger musical traditions and he sees American folk music as a vast body of literature that tells the life affirming story of our country through the songs of the people that built it. The Dave Sear Collection is based on that foundation and features the traditional singers who have carried it on and the new singers who have moved it forward.