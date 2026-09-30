How to Have Fun with Your Children

WNYC Guide to City Fun with Children

New York City is a modern Fairyland; offering you and your children something for every taste and fancy if you but know where to find it!

Mrs. Becky Reyher interviews distinguished guests on How to Have Fun With Your Children (1945-1949) in the city. The consensus? Fun is where you find it!

"Monday through Saturday at 10 o’clock serves the housewife and the homemaker, and on Tuesdays in the month of July, a new feature with Becky Reyher, freelance writer and author of the book 'Babies and Puppies are Fun,' and a guest star." So says WNYC announcer Tommy Cowan on the introduction to the July 3, 1945, program.

Peruse these genteel suggestions for ways to have fun while the children are home during the summers, based on the host's experiences with her daughter. One only needs time, money, focus, transportation, hearty shoes, crisp summer clothing, and perhaps a knowledge of water fowl.

Stories

Have Fun With Your Children, 1945

Becky Reyher: Suffragette, Advocate for Women, and WNYC Host.
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[Captain William A. Lawrence]

Police exhibit at The Grand Central Palace.
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[Clinton Thomas]

The Museum of Science and Industry.
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[Helen Masten]

Children's Room, New York Public Library
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[Mrs. Reika]

New York City Parks.
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[Dr. Ernest E. Naylor]

The New York Botanical Garden.
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Corrine Johanson Dalsgaard of the Bronx Children's Zoo

The Bronx Park Children's Zoo.
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[John Saunders]

The American Museum of Natural History
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[Dr. Eduard Lindeman]

Fun is important and necessary!
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Planning Picnics, Ferry Rides, and Visits to the Snake Park with Mrs. Margaret Bishop

Becky Reyher and her guest, Mrs. Bishop, list a number of things to do with children in New York City during the summer of 1945.
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