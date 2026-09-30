Jazz Classroom of the Air
This program was the 'home work' for classes in NYU's basic jazz course' taught weekly by George Avakian and John Hammond. The series of programs and the course it illustrated jazz in an artistic and cultural light, with each program a separate musical and historical unit within itself. They played actual period recordings, most of them collector's items.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations