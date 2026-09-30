Jazz Classroom of the Air

Original Dixieland Jazz Band. Scanned by Infrogmation from original 1918 promotional postcard while the band was playing at Reisenweber's Cafe in New York City.

This program was the 'home work' for classes in NYU's basic jazz course' taught weekly by George Avakian and John Hammond. The series of programs and the course it illustrated jazz in an artistic and cultural light, with each program a separate musical and historical unit within itself. They played actual period recordings, most of them collector's items.

Stories

Episode 1: The origins of jazz

This episode focuses on the origins of jazz, and more specifically the music of the South that led to the creation of the genre. The program identifies the influences of Black s...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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