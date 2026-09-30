Journey Into Folk Song

A short-lived program hosted by Jacqueline Sharpe (now Steiner). Sharpe was active in the folk music scene in the 1950s and composed The MTA Song for a Boston mayoral candidate running on the Progressive Party line. It became a major hit for the Kingston Trio in 1959. She studied with Max Margulis. and performed at concerts in the Soviet Union in 1960-1961.

In a review of her LP No More War on Cutty Wren Records in 1967, the writer described her as "one of those clear-eyed, clear-voiced girls with boundless energy, a wordrobe of peasant skirts, with a repertory of skills."