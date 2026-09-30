Life and Works

Main reading room, the New York Public Library

Not quite a radio play, and not quite an audio book, Life and Works is a radio presentation of great works of literature.

In association with New York Public Library, this program (1940) strives to share "a good story told admirably."  Celebrating classic works by American authors, presenters also provide lively literary and biographical context. Scripts were written by Edward Goldberger and programs were produced by Mitchell Grayson.

Stories

Three Soldiers

A classic novel coming out of the 'great' war.
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Knickerbocker's History of New York--The Peter Stuyvesant Story

Early WNYC drama at its best.
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A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Story is introduced not as history, but as a tale. Keep young a...
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James Fenimore Cooper's "The Last of the Mohicans".

A Cooper Classic!
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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