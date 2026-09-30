Life and Works
Not quite a radio play, and not quite an audio book, Life and Works is a radio presentation of great works of literature.
In association with New York Public Library, this program (1940) strives to share "a good story told admirably." Celebrating classic works by American authors, presenters also provide lively literary and biographical context. Scripts were written by Edward Goldberger and programs were produced by Mitchell Grayson.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations