Living Opera

Renée Fleming stars in the Lyric Opera's 'The Merry Widow.'

From 1958 to 1968, New York-area radio audiences made time on Sunday mornings to listen to the friendly and informative voice of Alan Wagner on the program Living Opera, which he wrote, produced and hosted. For its ten-year run on WNYC AM and FM, Wagner played new recordings and interviewed hundreds of luminaries from the music world. From Rudolf Bing to Eileen Farrell to Franco Corelli to Eleanor Steber, during that period virtually every major operatic name passing through New York appeared on Living Opera at least once.

About

Stories

Final Broadcast

After a decade, the swan song for show host Alan Wagner.
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Grace Panvini and Curtis Rice

A non-profit with the aim of showcasing new talent.
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Georg Solti

An overview of all his current work and comments on conducting live compared to studio recording.
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Richard Tucker

Anticipating the opening of the new Lincoln Center for the Performing Art and more.
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Robert Merrill

Growing up in the shadow of Ebbets Field, he first wanted to play ball.
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Phyllis Curtin

There is no point in battling a Straussian orchestra.
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Ferruccio Tagliavini

Plans for a new recording with Maria Callas.
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Nicolai Gedda

Scandinavia as a hotbed of singing talent because of the climate.
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Hermann Prey

He always wanted to be a singer.
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Otto Edelmann

The Viennese-based Baritone on his career and singing the demanding role of Votan.
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Roberta Peters

Peters on her recent recordings and favorite roles.
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Josef Krips

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 196u-uu-uu. The conductor of the Buffalo Symphony Orc...
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Giuseppe Danise and Bidu Sayao

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 196u-uu-uu. A great operatic couple on their art.WNYC...
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Rise Stevens

She has just returned from the Soviet Union.
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Virgil Thomson

A few choice words from the master critic. His work with Gertrude Stein and never having had to stare at a blank page.
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WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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