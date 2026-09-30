Mayor Robert F. Wagner

Robert F. Wagner Banner Image

Serving as mayor from 1954 to 1965, Robert F. Wagner presided over New York City during a time of great growth and change. In addition to massive infrastructure projects - many spearheaded by the 'Master Builder' himself, Robert Moses - Wagner was also responsible for developing some of New York's most important cultural institutions, including Lincoln CenterShakespeare in Central Park, and the City University of New York. In his third term, he helped put an end to Tammany Hall, decisively breaking the political machine's hold on New York City government.

Wagner was the son of a four-term U.S. Senator who had been a staunch leader of the New Deal Coalition, and many saw his mayoral actions concerning public housing, educationworkers' rights, and anti-discrimination as an extension of his family's political legacy.

As crime in the 1950s was on the rise, Wagner was forced to confront an increase of youth gang violence, dramatic surges in subway related incidents, and devastating race riots in Harlem.

In these tapes, we hear some mundane machinery of city government, but also, when taken as a whole, a unique aural portrait of a city between its post-war boom years and tumultuous times to come.

Oh yes, and there's some great music too. 

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The Mayor Robert F. Wagner collection includes audio reformatted from acetate open-reel tape and 16" transcription discs pulled from the NYC Municipal Archives. The collection spans his entire time as mayor, but the extant recordings concentrate on his third term, 1961-1965. 

 

Stories

Americans for Democratic Action Roosevelt Day Dinner

Why don't they make speeches like this anymore?
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Wagner Farewell Address

Mayor Wagner stresses the need to recognize New York's neighborhoods and reviews the last twelve years of the city's history and problems.
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Public Education Association Luncheon

Public Education Association Luncheon. Presentation of Citation to Mayor Wagner. Fred McLaughlin speaks: Praises Mayor Wagner's support to NYC education. The Mayor has given the bud...
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Homage to the Mayor

[Poor Quality Audio]. Members of The Committee of Religious Leaders, composed of various faiths, speak about the work of the Committee and the Mayor's encouragement. Honor Mayor Wag...
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Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies at City Hall

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony dedicated to 'the boys in Vietnam."
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Bill of Rights Day Ceremony

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Presentation of awards by Bill of Rights Day Association. Mayor...
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Pearl Harbor Anniversary Day Ceremonies at City Hall

Pearl Harbor remembered during the Vietnam War.
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1965 Police Department Graduation Exercises

Speakers: Commissioner Vincent Broderick; Mayor Robert F. Wagner; Michael Waldman of graduating class. Several awards are given to graduating officers. But there is only one - The Ma...
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New York Public Library. Lincoln Center Library & Museum Dedication

N.Y. Public Library. Lincoln Center Library & Museum Dedication. Speakers: William Schuman; John D. Rockefeller; Gilbert Chapman; Mayor Roberl F. Wagner.Schumann recalls a speech fro...
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Change and Challenge Salute to Youth

Change and Challenge Salute to Youth. Presented by the New York Journal American. The speakers include Arthur J. Rogers of the N.Y.C. Youth Board; Spyros F. Skouras of 20th Century F...
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Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon

Welcome to Princess Margaret Countess of Snowdon and Earl of Snowdon of the United Kingdom. Introduction of Mr. and Mrs. Wagner, various people in the royal couple's entourage and Uni...
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Mayor Wagner on Blackout

The great northeast goes dark.
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3rd Annual Public Service Awards for Professional Achievement

This is a City Hall ceremony for the NYC Public Service Awards for Professional Achievement - the 3rd annual awards which include a $500 U.S. savings bond.for each awardee. The spea...
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NYC Salute to Fall

This ceremony commences the ninth year of Salute to Seasons, a program meant to restore New York City's natural beauty. It is a "Fall Fiesta" hosted by "Carlos" (Ricardo) Montalban. S...
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Dedication of Pier 36

This episode is from the WNYC archives. It may contain language which is no longer politically or socially appropriate. Official opening of Pier 36 on the East River for the Belgian L...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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