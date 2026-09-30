National Tuberculosis Association

Tuberculosis patients in a Boston sanitorium, c. 1907.

This collection of recordings from the National Tuberculosis Association (a name used until 1968, now the American Lung Association) aired on WNYC as a public service to educate citizens about the spread of tuberculosis, an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs. Transferred from 16 inch transcription discs, the recordings date from the late 1940s to the mid-1950s. 

Publisher image Santa demonstrates where to place your Christmas Seal to help "Stamp out Tuberculosis." The seal is dated 1924. (National Library of Medicine/Wikimedia Commons)

Christmas Seal Campaign

This campaign consisted of "Christmas Seals" placed on letters and gifts during the holidays to raise awareness of lung disease and to encourage the recipient to also donate. The program began in 1907 when Emily Bissell, a Red Cross volunteer, designed the first seal to raise money for a sanatorium that was in danger of closing. (Bissell got the idea from Jacob Riis, the famed social advocate and documentary photographer, who had written about a similar program in Denmark.) The campaign was so successful that it became an annual partnership between the National Tuberculosis Association and the American Red Cross. Though tuberculosis is not the menace it once was in America, Christmas Seals are still sold each year to fight other threats to healthy breathing such as lung cancer, asthma, air pollution and secondhand smoke.

WNYC aired Christmas Seals-related public service announcements and performances presented by the most popular celebrities of the day, such as Rosemary Clooney, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, Gene Kelly, Ronald Reagan, Mickey Rooney and Shirley Temple, as well as a scene from the radio program Father Knows Best. 

The Constant Invader

Narrated by Vincent Price and Henry Fonda, each episode of The Constant Invader dramatizes the life of those suffering from, or affected by, tuberculosis. The program was intended to reach those who were unaware of the symptoms and the ease with which the disease could spread. According to one announcer, "This series of true stories about tuberculosis is brought to you by your Tuberculosis Association to give you a greater understanding of a disease that takes the lives of thousands of Americans every year, [and] still seeks to destroy the thousands who must live with the memory of it. Help them keep TB only a memory with the knowledge that saves lives!"

Publisher image A Works Progress Administration poster promoting better health care through the prevention of tuberculosis by better eating and sleeping habits, and more exposure to sunshine, 1941. (Prints and Photographs Division/Library of Congress)

 

Stories

The Constant Invader, Rehabilitation, Program No. 6

On this episode of The Constant Invader, fourteen-year-old Mary Hart is in the hospital, suffering from Tuberculosis. She refuses medical attention admitting that she is afraid of mal...
WNYC |

The Constant Invader, Youth and TB, Program No. 5

On this episode of The Constant Invader, Paul Harvey returns home from the hospital after a two-year recovery from Tuberculosis. His family pushes him to go back to work in his father...
WNYC |

Christmas Seal Campaign, The Burl Ives Show

On this Christmas Seal Campaign special, Burl Ives performs Christmas music accompanied by the Temple University Choir. Public service announcements from Ives are interspersed calling...
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1953 Christmas Seal Campaign, Celebrity Spots

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1953-12-uu. Public service announcements from celebri...
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Christmas Seal Campaign, Nat King Cole

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1953-12-uu. On this Christmas Seal Campaign special, ...
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The Constant Invader, TB Among Older People - Rehabilitation, Program No. 4

Henry Fonda narrates this episode of The Constant Invader. The story begins at a board meeting for a sanatorium where the Director, Dr. Garwood is lobbying for funds to retain a full-...
WNYC |

The Constant Invader, X-ray Surveys, Program No. 3

Henry Fonda narrates this episode of The Constant Invader. Set in the town of Bolton, civic leaders are urging the Mayor to help pay for an x-ray survey of all citizens over the age o...
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1951 Christmas Seal Campaign, Celebrity Spots

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1951-12-uu. Twenty-two public service announcements f...
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1951 Christmas Seal Campaign, The Jascha Heifetz Show with Don Voorhees and Orchestra

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1951-12-uu. On this Christmas Seal Campaign special, ...
WNYC |

1951 Christmas Seal Campaign, Father Knows Best with Robert Young

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1951-12-uu. This 1951 Christmas Seal Campaign special...
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1950 Christmas Seal Campaign, Celebrity Spots

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1950-12-uu. Twenty public service announcements from ...
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The Constant Invader, Rehabilitation - Community Action, Program No. 10

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 195u-uu-uu. This episode of the Constant Invader tell...
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Christmas Seals Campaign 1949

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 1949-uu-uu. This episode is from the WNYC archives. I...
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The Constant Invader, Industrial Resurveys

Tom, a machinist, finds out that his manufacturing plant is requiring all workers to have x-rays to check for Tuberculosis. When the day comes, Tom is absent. This absence becomes sus...
WNYC |

The Constant Invader, Schools - Health Education, Program No. 4

This episode of the Constant Invader, narrated by Ray Milland, follows Jimmy, a student reporter at the Park High School Guard and Tackle Newspaper. After visiting the local Tuberculo...
WNYC |
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