New York Change and Challenge

Each Friday evening, in cooperation with the Frederick W. Richmond Foundation, we bring you this timely series on New York, a city in a constant state of change - politically, culturally, socially.

These programs are designed to help New Yorkers meet the challenge of our ever-changing city.

Here now is our moderator, Fred Richmond.

Stories

Education of Ghetto Children

Milton Galamison and Edward Gottlieb of PS 165 along with Tony Ward, founder of the East Harlem Block Schools talk with Fred Richmond.
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Awards and Honors

The exact date of this episode is unknown. We've filled in the date above with a placeholder. What we actually have on record is: 196u-01-16. Mayor John V. Lindsay presents Mayor's me...
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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