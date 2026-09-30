New York Change and Challenge
Each Friday evening, in cooperation with the Frederick W. Richmond Foundation, we bring you this timely series on New York, a city in a constant state of change - politically, culturally, socially.
These programs are designed to help New Yorkers meet the challenge of our ever-changing city.
Here now is our moderator, Fred Richmond.
WNYC Archives
Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.
WNYC is funded by sponsors and member donations