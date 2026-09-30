On the Media, 1993-2000

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While maintaining the civility and fairness that are the hallmarks of public radio, OTM tackles sticky issues with a frankness and transparency that has built trust with over one million weekly radio and podcast listeners. OTM can be heard weekly on more than 400 stations and has a biweekly podcast. It has won the Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting and investigative reporting, the National Press Club's Arthur Rowse Award for Press Criticism, it is the only back-to-back winner of the Bart Richards award for media criticism, it is the winner of several Mirror Awards, and it has a Peabody Award for its body of work.

The program's first regular host in 1993 was veteran journalist Alex S. Jones followed by Brian Lehrer.

Thanks to Tony Gruenewald for yeoman's work digitizing and cataloging these entries and to the New York Metropolitan Library Council and the National Recording Preservation Foundation for their generous funding support.

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Stories

Not your garden variety police brutality: On the Media on the Abner Louima case

“You like seeing instant justice delivered . . . until you get Abner Louima” - Jim Dwyer
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“Dad, if I went to Dartmouth, do you think I’d be mugged?”

How the world viewed America in 1995.
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“My radical solution is that we consider women human beings”

Gloria Steinem vs. “The People vs. Larry Flynt”
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The Birth of a Cable News Nation: On the Media on the debut of Fox News

When Giuliani helped Fox News get into your home.
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Like a fish trying to imagine what reality would be like without water

Oh, how quaint: On the Media analyzes America’s television addiction
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Bernie Sanders On the Media and Everything Else

"Who is the leader of the American working class today? Nobody knows", says Sanders.
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Portrait of Paul Manafort as a “convention fixer”

“I much prefer a man who tells me straight to my eyes that he’s going to manipulate me” --Tony Perry, Los Angeles Times
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The Longest Shutdown Before The Longest Shutdown

Escaping the last longest shutdown.
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On the Media’s Big Bang

Angry callers. Press vs. president. Even a different name! Welcome to On the Media's prehistory.
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Whatever Happened to Ice-T?

"Cop Killer" was not a career killer at all.
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On the Entrance Ramp to the Information Superhighway

Casey Jones, you better watch your speed!
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“Something blew up under the World Trade Center...”

A city under siege—in 1993.
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Electoral College; No Virginia; Laugh Tracks; Word Watch; Rock Radio; Black Journalists

Does the press get a passing grade on reporting on the Electoral College?
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Supreme Court Decides; Jon Stewart; Ms.; McFadden's; Obits; Hearst; Word Watch: XFL

The Supreme Court decides an election and Brian interviews Jon Stewart.
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Legal Experts; Act of Settlement; Crime.com; Harry Shearer; Internet Hoaxes; Yiddish; Word Watch; Rural Radio

The life of a cable news legal expert. The Guardian challenges the rules of succession for the British monarchy.
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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