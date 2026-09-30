Opera Topics

Renée Fleming stars in the Lyric Opera's 'The Merry Widow.'

This program was hosted by Lorenzo Alvary, a Hungarian born operatic bass, between 1963 and 1984. It consisted of interviews with contemporary opera singers, historians, and impresarios, as well as reports of operatic performances from around the world. Guests included: Renata Scotto; Licia Albanese; George Lascelles; Zubin Mehta; Sherrill Milnes; Gebor Carelli; Regina Resnik; Friedelind Wagner, among many others.

Stories

Sherrill Milnes

Opera Topics with host, Emil Renand interview Sherril Milnes From Archive DAT 50. ...
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Colin Davis

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 60367
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Regina Resnik Part 2 of 2

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 59961
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Regina Resnik Part 1 of 2

WNYC archives id: 60380
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Lionel Salter Part 1 of 2

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 60373
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Lord Harewood (George Lascelles)

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 60369
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Nathaniel Merrill

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 60378
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Lord Harewood (George Lascelles)

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 60366
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Thomas Stewart & Evelyn Lear

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 60381
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Friedelind Wagner Part 2 of 3

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio. ...WNYC archives id: 60370
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Friedelind Wagner Pt 1 of 3

Friedelind Wagner, the granddaughter of Richard Wagner and the great granddaughter of Franz Liszt, talks with Lorenzo Alvary about the old and new Bayreuth Festivals.
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Renata Scotto

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 59962
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Evelyn Lear

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 60368
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Zubin Mehta

WNYC (Radio station : New York, N.Y.) archival audio....WNYC archives id: 59963
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Lord Harewood (George Lascelles)

WNYC archives id: 60376
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WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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