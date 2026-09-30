Opera Topics

This program was hosted by Lorenzo Alvary, a Hungarian born operatic bass, between 1963 and 1984. It consisted of interviews with contemporary opera singers, historians, and impresarios, as well as reports of operatic performances from around the world. Guests included: Renata Scotto; Licia Albanese; George Lascelles; Zubin Mehta; Sherrill Milnes; Gebor Carelli; Regina Resnik; Friedelind Wagner, among many others.