The Logic of Poetry

The first folio of the heroic epic poem Beowulf, written primarily in the West Saxon dialect of Old English. Part of the Cotton MS Vitellius A XV manuscript currently located within the British Librar

Poetry is a universal, living language. Poetic insight is common to everyone--and has been throughout history. A poem is a creative experience and discovery. Still, many people (in school or elsewhere) have been frightened or bored by poetry -- put off by critics, theories, academic dogmas or just the strange look of the poem on the printed page. But once the superficial peculiarities of the poetic speech are understood, the insight, wonder and beauty of the poetic state of mind can be experienced by anyone.

On The Logic of Poetry, participants from various backgrounds will share this experience together.

In cooperation with WNYC-FM and The New School for Social Research, hosts Richard Monaco and John Briggs presented The Logic of Poetry every Monday night at 9:00 P.M. starting July 14, 1975.

"Cohosts -- who are recognized authors and poets -- and informed but non-professional guests analyze poetry from the standpoint of the inner logic of the poetic expression toward the appreciation of poetry by the general public. The public is informed in advance of the topic poem to maximize participation."--1975 Peabody Awards entry form.

Stories

Chuang Tzu as Poet

John Briggs explores the ancient Chinese poet-philosopher Chuang Tzu with poet James Kates.
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The Poetics of Sculpture

Host John Briggs is joined by artist China Marks to discuss poetry and sculpture.
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The Tyger by William Blake

A discussion of William Blake's, The Tyger.
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Mending Wall by Robert Frost

John Briggs and Richard Monaco have as their guests Barbara Joanna Myhr, David Kramer, Steven Foreman and Dominic Angiello to discuss Robert Frost's poem Mending Wall.
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Ellen Foreman Interviews John Briggs

Ellen Foreman interviews John Briggs.
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Alfred Dorn on Symbolism in Poetry

Alfred Dorn is John Briggs guest talking about symbolism poetry and art.
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Hart Crane and the Somnambulist Poets

John Briggs talks with poet Alfred Dorn about Hart Crane.
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Music & Poetry

John Briggs discusses the connection between music and poetry with Stephen Dydo.
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The Broken Heart by John Donne

John Donne's The Broken Heart is considered by hosts John Briggs and Richard Monaco and their guests Judy Jacobs and Barbara Joanna Myhr.
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Poetry and Drama

Ellen Foreman and Lennox Brown join host John Briggs to discuss poetry and drama.
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Lennox Brown - Creating a Character

John Briggs interviews playwright Lennox Brown about his work and how he creates the characters in his plays.
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Impressionism in Poetry

Poet Alfred Dorn joins John Briggs to discuss the relationship of poetry and art, particularly impressionism.
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Leda and the Swan by William B. Yeats

William Butler Yeats' Leda and the Swan is discussed by John Briggs with the mythologist of Mercy College, Joel Feimer.
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Russian Poet Anna Akhmatova

Emily Blair Chewning and Nonna Slawinska-Holy discuss the life and work of Russian poet Anna Akhmatova with host John Briggs.
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Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

The medieval poem 'Sir Gawain the and Green Knight' is at the heart of the discussion John Briggs has with Dominic Angiello and Dr. Joseph Lauinger of Mercy College.
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