Poetry is a universal, living language. Poetic insight is common to everyone--and has been throughout history. A poem is a creative experience and discovery. Still, many people (in school or elsewhere) have been frightened or bored by poetry -- put off by critics, theories, academic dogmas or just the strange look of the poem on the printed page. But once the superficial peculiarities of the poetic speech are understood, the insight, wonder and beauty of the poetic state of mind can be experienced by anyone.



On The Logic of Poetry, participants from various backgrounds will share this experience together.



In cooperation with WNYC-FM and The New School for Social Research, hosts Richard Monaco and John Briggs presented The Logic of Poetry every Monday night at 9:00 P.M. starting July 14, 1975.

"Cohosts -- who are recognized authors and poets -- and informed but non-professional guests analyze poetry from the standpoint of the inner logic of the poetic expression toward the appreciation of poetry by the general public. The public is informed in advance of the topic poem to maximize participation."--1975 Peabody Awards entry form.