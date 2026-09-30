The Tony Schwartz Collection

Tony Schwartz Marquee

Renowned sound documentarian and audio-visual pioneer Tony Schwartz (August 19, 1923 – June 15, 2008) believed people should use tape recorders as much as cameras to capture meaningful events. Over the years he recorded more than 30,000 sound portraits of New York City life, like the keeper at Central Park Zoo telling how he feeds lions, a Macy's elevator operator calling out floors and merchandise, children singing nursery rhymes, taxi drivers gabbing about their fares, musicians, politicians, and everyone in between, all without ever leaving his postal district.

Because he suffered from agoraphobia, a fear of crowds and public places, luminaries such as Woody Guthrie, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jimmy Carter would go to Schwartz's house to be recorded by the great sound man. He produced some 20,000 commercials from there, including the first nationwide anti-smoking campaign and the famous "Daisy" television spot for Lyndon Johnson’s presidential run, both of which helped earn him a national reputation.

For more than 30 years Schwartz also produced weekly programs on WNYC called Adventures in Sound and Communications Journal. Recently, The Library of Congress has generously given over one hundred  episodes of these shows to the WNYC Archives to publish online for the first time.

A Talk with Tony

In 1989 WNYC's David Garland went to Tony Schwartz's studio on the West Side of Manhattan and spoke to him about his work and the power of shame in the making of social change.

David also talked with Tony about his work at WNYC.

Stories

Listen to the Joys and Frustrations of Subway Riders in 1964

Hear their joys and frustrations of subway riders in 1964.
WNYC |

Tony Schwartz, National Treasure

One of the very first to take advantage of the portable tape recorder. And, we're glad he did!
WNYC |

Reading and Guessing

Guest Marshall McLuhan says that, because every word has so many meanings, to read is to guess.
WNYC |

Replay

Tony Schwartz talks with media theorist Marshall McLuhan about the meaning of "replay" in the world today.
WNYC |

Instant Information

Tony Schwartz presents an audio montage exploring media theorist Marshall McLuhan's comment that, "instant information creates involvement in depth."
WNYC |

Yo-Yos in N.Y.C.

On a Saturday walk, Tony comes across some youngsters from Queens, who are playing with their yo-yos on 5th Ave.
WNYC |

Education in the Electronic World

Marshall McLuhan talking about how hard children have to work to grow up, about the environment as a school, and about the democratizing power of electronic education.
WNYC |

The Electronic Pitchman

We used to have an auditory environment which we could see in the street
WNYC |

Thomas A. Edison

Tony Schwartz makes a "then and now" sound quality comparison of "Mary had a Little Lamb..." and Mr. Edison recites the famous poem in New Jersey, 1927.
WNYC |

Auditory Illusions

You think you heard what you heard yet the sonic reality remains elusive.
WNYC |

Talking Toys

Adventure in the toy shop. Tony has a conversation with a talking doll, "Will you take care of me?"
WNYC |

How We Remember

How a polka-dotted tie ties in with memory.
WNYC |

Mayor Kevin White on Power and Trust

Kevin White, the Mayor of Boston, talks about politics
WNYC |

A Cold In Da Dose

People give their remedies. A store owner says to suck on sugar and kerosene. A mother-in-law says to drink whiskey with black pepper. An old friend says that she eats lots of oranges.
WNYC |

Is It Art?

The art world is wondering what is art? There is pop art, happenings, people shooting paint on canvas, etc.
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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