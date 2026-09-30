Unity At Home, Victory Abroad

Office for Emergency Management. Office of War Information. Domestic Operations Branch. Bureau of Special Services. 3/9/1943-9/15/1945

Unity at Home, Victory Abroad was broadcast on WNYC and other New York City stations in August and September 1943, and consisted of speeches, music, and dramatizations of famous Americans, both black and white. Such figures include Marian Anderson, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Alfred E. Smith. According to Mayor La Guardia, the show was created "to make sure we keep on learning from one another and to remind our neighbors what it means to be a good American in the war we're fighting and in the peace that's to come," and to show "what New York is, how it came into its present being, and why there is no reason that the peace and neighborliness that does exist should ever be disturbed." 

 

Stories

Unity at Home, Victory Abroad

Mayor La Guardia introduces Marian Anderson, who performs (one classical, two Negro spirituals.
WNYC |

Alfred E. Smith--Unity At Home / Victory Abroad

Former NY Governor Alfred E. Smith talks about the need for unity in the war effort.
WNYC |

Eleanor Roosevelt

The first in a series of programs broadcast by New York City radio stations aimed at promoting racial harmony for war effort.
WNYC |
WNYC Archives show image

WNYC Archives

Established in the year 2000, the New York Public Radio Archives are the station's physical link to its rich and storied past.

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