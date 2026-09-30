Unity at Home, Victory Abroad was broadcast on WNYC and other New York City stations in August and September 1943, and consisted of speeches, music, and dramatizations of famous Americans, both black and white. Such figures include Marian Anderson, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Alfred E. Smith. According to Mayor La Guardia, the show was created "to make sure we keep on learning from one another and to remind our neighbors what it means to be a good American in the war we're fighting and in the peace that's to come," and to show "what New York is, how it came into its present being, and why there is no reason that the peace and neighborliness that does exist should ever be disturbed."