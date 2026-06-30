Our Thing: The Birth of Salsa in New York

Rosie Perez is an Oscar-, Golden Globe-and Emmy-nominated actress and choreographer, Rosie Perez has been a cultural mainstay since her breakout performances in such classic films as Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” Ron Shelton’s “White Men Can’t Jump” and Peter Weir’s “Fearless.”

Perez recently starred opposite Billy Crystal in the Apple TV+ limited series “Before.” Previously, she starred opposite Bryan Cranston in the second season of “Your Honor” on Showtime as ‘Olivia Delmont,’ a charismatic assistant U.S Attorney. Prior to that, she starred as ‘Megan Briscoe’ in two seasons of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series, “The Flight Attendant,” opposite Kaley Cuoco. The role garnered her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The Flight Attendant has received multiple nominations, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Comedy Series and a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. Other recent credits include Apple TV+ bilingual thriller “Now and Then,” the drama series was shot in Spanish and English, the Netflix animated series “Human Resources,” the innovative feature “With/In,” a made-at-home anthology film revolving around themes of confinement and isolation and the short film Coco and Gigi which she wrote and directed.

In 2020, Perez starred in “The Last Thing He Wanted,” opposite Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck for Netflix and as ‘Detective Renee Montaya’ in Warner Bros. “Birds of Prey,” opposite Margot Robbie. Her other film credits include: Bergman’s “It Could Happen to You,” “Untamed Heart” and “The Take,” in which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

Perez has also made her mark on the stage. She received strong reviews for her performance in “The Ritz” and made her Broadway debut in the hit revival of Terence McNally’s “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.” Perez returned to Broadway in2015 for the highly successful “Fish in the Dark” with Larry David.

Perez is a proud Puerto Rican, born and raised in Brooklyn New York. Throughout her career, Perez has been a vocal activist for a number of causes including HEART 9/11 and serves as the Artistic Board Chair for Urban Arts Partnership. In 2010, President Barack Obama appointed her to The Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). Rosie is the author of Handbook for an Unpredictable Life: How I Survived Sister Renata and My Crazy Mother, and Still Came Out Smiling (with Great Hair). She is also a long-time boxing fan who can often be found ringside — it's how she earned the nickname "The First Lady of Boxing."